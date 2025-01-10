SignalsSections
Evgenii D'iakonov

Nerazvolution

Evgenii D'iakonov
0 reviews
108 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -22%
Alpari-ECN1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
121 (74.69%)
Loss Trades:
41 (25.31%)
Best trade:
2 398.55 USD
Worst trade:
-13 779.45 USD
Gross Profit:
13 942.96 USD (33 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 864.39 USD (12 771 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5 768.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 985.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
90.69%
Max deposit load:
190.66%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
93 (57.41%)
Short Trades:
69 (42.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-5.69 USD
Average Profit:
115.23 USD
Average Loss:
-362.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 779.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.98%
Annual Forecast:
48.23%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 947.21 USD
Maximal:
13 779.45 USD (106.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.27% (13 780.85 USD)
By Equity:
99.29% (3 339.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 141
profit 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 566
profit -1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
profit 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 398.55 USD
Worst trade: -13 779 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 768.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 2
Varchev-Real
0.00 × 1
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 13
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 3
GalaxyPrime-LIVE
0.00 × 15
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent7
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 43
ICTrading-Live32
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
460 more...
No reviews
2025.11.08 12:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 94 days. This comprises 13.26% of days out of the 709 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.15 07:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.18 19:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 18:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.07 02:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 14:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 12:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 09:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 08:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 04:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 16:00
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 11:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 18:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.28 13:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.28 00:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.17 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 12:42
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 01:22
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
