- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
121 (74.69%)
Loss Trades:
41 (25.31%)
Best trade:
2 398.55 USD
Worst trade:
-13 779.45 USD
Gross Profit:
13 942.96 USD (33 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 864.39 USD (12 771 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (5 768.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 985.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
90.69%
Max deposit load:
190.66%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
93 (57.41%)
Short Trades:
69 (42.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-5.69 USD
Average Profit:
115.23 USD
Average Loss:
-362.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-27.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 779.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.98%
Annual Forecast:
48.23%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 947.21 USD
Maximal:
13 779.45 USD (106.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.27% (13 780.85 USD)
By Equity:
99.29% (3 339.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|141
|profit
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|566
|profit
|-1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|profit
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 398.55 USD
Worst trade: -13 779 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 768.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-ECN1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 2
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 13
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
GalaxyPrime-LIVE
|0.00 × 15
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 43
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 4
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
108
87%
162
74%
91%
0.93
-5.69
USD
USD
99%
1:500