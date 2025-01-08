SignalsSections
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho

RAPTOX XP

Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 130
Profit Trades:
675 (59.73%)
Loss Trades:
455 (40.27%)
Best trade:
432.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-246.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
11 894.01 BRL (14 057 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 799.00 BRL (9 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (938.01 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
938.01 BRL (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
29.81%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 second
Recovery Factor:
0.75
Long Trades:
561 (49.65%)
Short Trades:
569 (50.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.85 BRL
Average Profit:
17.62 BRL
Average Loss:
-21.54 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-661.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 328.00 BRL (25)
Monthly growth:
-0.06%
Annual Forecast:
-0.73%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 807.00 BRL (11.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.28% (2 807.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.57% (113.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV25 550
WINM25 259
WINQ25 214
WINZ25 105
WING26 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 264
WINM25 441
WINQ25 142
WINZ25 77
WING26 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 1.8K
WINM25 2K
WINQ25 866
WINZ25 45
WING26 -5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +432.00 BRL
Worst trade: -246 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +938.01 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -661.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
2.45 × 53
XPMT5-PRD
6.23 × 219
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 11:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.14 12:22
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 12:22
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 07:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RAPTOX XP
1000 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
20K
BRL
35
99%
1 130
59%
0%
1.21
1.85
BRL
13%
1:1
