SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Alomda HF Final
Emad Soliman

Alomda HF Final

Emad Soliman
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2025 289%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12 238
Profit Trades:
9 385 (76.68%)
Loss Trades:
2 853 (23.31%)
Best trade:
1 522.16 USD
Worst trade:
-952.93 USD
Gross Profit:
101 208.66 USD (23 755 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76 384.88 USD (9 765 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
80 (477.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 522.16 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
82.50%
Max deposit load:
59.48%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
183
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
6 581 (53.78%)
Short Trades:
5 657 (46.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
10.78 USD
Average Loss:
-26.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 427.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 419.85 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
3.92%
Annual Forecast:
47.52%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 910.63 USD (25.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.92% (5 910.63 USD)
By Equity:
47.94% (9 096.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 5648
GBPJPYb 2397
GBPUSDb 1953
EURUSDb 1123
USDCHFb 340
USDJPYb 235
AUDUSDb 174
EURNZDb 132
EURCADb 130
#BTCUSDr 80
GBPNZDb 15
BTCUSD 6
GER40 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 10K
GBPJPYb 5.5K
GBPUSDb 6.1K
EURUSDb 1.9K
USDCHFb 675
USDJPYb -930
AUDUSDb 249
EURNZDb 550
EURCADb 185
#BTCUSDr 335
GBPNZDb 46
BTCUSD 13
GER40 18
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -211K
GBPJPYb 41K
GBPUSDb 41K
EURUSDb 9.5K
USDCHFb 3K
USDJPYb -10K
AUDUSDb 2.6K
EURNZDb 5.3K
EURCADb 3.7K
#BTCUSDr 13M
GBPNZDb 1.6K
BTCUSD 1.3M
GER40 5.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 522.16 USD
Worst trade: -953 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +477.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 427.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 06:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 09:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 10:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 01:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 14:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 11:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 08:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.08 12:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 23:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 23:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Alomda HF Final
200 USD per month
289%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
51
81%
12 238
76%
82%
1.32
2.03
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.