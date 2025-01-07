SignalsSections
Edevaldo Carvalho Oliveira

Edevaldo Conta Pam investimentos

Edevaldo Carvalho Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
826
Profit Trades:
339 (41.04%)
Loss Trades:
487 (58.96%)
Best trade:
52.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.40 USD
Gross Profit:
3 110.04 USD (4 601 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 250.56 USD (5 588 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (35.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.54 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
22.10%
Max deposit load:
40.73%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
527 (63.80%)
Short Trades:
299 (36.20%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
9.17 USD
Average Loss:
-6.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-80.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-157.95 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
9.64%
Annual Forecast:
116.91%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
287.86 USD
Maximal:
425.22 USD (126.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.97% (415.62 USD)
By Equity:
4.29% (9.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 241
USDJPY+ 183
NAS100.r 146
XAUUSD+ 134
EURUSD+ 102
ETHUSD 7
USDJPY 4
Nikkei225 4
MSFT 3
EURUSD 1
NVIDIA 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -220
USDJPY+ 23
NAS100.r 4
XAUUSD+ 51
EURUSD+ 52
ETHUSD 10
USDJPY -20
Nikkei225 -5
MSFT -25
EURUSD -1
NVIDIA -10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1M
USDJPY+ 3.1K
NAS100.r 34K
XAUUSD+ 7.9K
EURUSD+ 2.9K
ETHUSD 1.1K
USDJPY -152
Nikkei225 -14K
MSFT -1.4K
EURUSD -96
NVIDIA -254
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 2
DooFintech-Live 5
7.82 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live18
11.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
17.33 × 3
No reviews
2025.11.21 17:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 320 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 317 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 08:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 313 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 311 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 306 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 05:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 02:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 02:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.16 06:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 14:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.17 18:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.17 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.15 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Edevaldo Conta Pam investimentos
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
954
USD
51
97%
826
41%
22%
0.95
-0.17
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

