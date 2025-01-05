The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live 0.75 × 4 ACYSecurities-Live 0.98 × 102 GOMarketsIntl-Live 1.00 × 10 GoMarkets-Live 1.86 × 7 Alpari-MT5 2.00 × 1 GOMarketsSVG-Live 3.13 × 15 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 4.50 × 20 Binary.com-Server 5.33 × 6 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor