Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HassTrader Ronin
Hassanien Saleh

HassTrader Ronin

Hassanien Saleh
0 reviews
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -8%
GoMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
420
Profit Trades:
157 (37.38%)
Loss Trades:
263 (62.62%)
Best trade:
114.39 AUD
Worst trade:
-103.71 AUD
Gross Profit:
3 193.55 AUD (466 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 483.45 AUD (545 741 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (105.21 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.67 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
38.72%
Max deposit load:
3.01%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
225 (53.57%)
Short Trades:
195 (46.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.69 AUD
Average Profit:
20.34 AUD
Average Loss:
-13.25 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-251.41 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.41 AUD (14)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
17.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
442.55 AUD
Maximal:
695.68 AUD (30.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.01% (493.50 AUD)
By Equity:
1.70% (33.81 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 79
EURJPY 78
GBPJPY 44
XAUUSD 44
AUDUSD 36
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 28
US500 24
CADJPY 22
JP225 22
AUDJPY 10
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -93
EURJPY 49
GBPJPY 82
XAUUSD -35
AUDUSD -11
GBPUSD -1
EURUSD -76
US500 -111
CADJPY 33
JP225 -39
AUDJPY -19
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 1.9K
EURJPY 3.7K
GBPJPY -7.8K
XAUUSD -5.7K
AUDUSD 274
GBPUSD 793
EURUSD -4K
US500 -24K
CADJPY 528
JP225 -45K
AUDJPY -22
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +114.39 AUD
Worst trade: -104 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.21 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -251.41 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live
0.75 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.98 × 102
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 10
GoMarkets-Live
1.86 × 7
Alpari-MT5
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsSVG-Live
3.13 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.50 × 20
Binary.com-Server
5.33 × 6
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 06:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 13:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 02:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 253 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 07:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 20:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.28 19:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 06:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 13:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 11:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.18 11:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
