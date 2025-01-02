The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 8 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 6 RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5 0.06 × 48 SwissquoteLtd-Server 0.30 × 565 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.32 × 258 ForexTimeFXTM-MT5 0.45 × 51 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.45 × 261 ForexTime-MT5 0.51 × 8571 XMGlobal-MT5 2 0.65 × 386 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.96 × 24 Swissquote-Server 1.44 × 6710 Alpari-MT5 4.00 × 1 FxPro-ECN 4.40 × 42 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor