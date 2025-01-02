SignalsSections
Pongsaporn Chutidaralux

Lightyear Project 4

Pongsaporn Chutidaralux
0 reviews
Reliability
96 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 56%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 400
Profit Trades:
6 944 (73.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 456 (26.13%)
Best trade:
941.74 USD
Worst trade:
-650.90 USD
Gross Profit:
32 267.00 USD (23 249 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 567.97 USD (18 536 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (32.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 228.71 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
92.31%
Max deposit load:
58.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
8 673 (92.27%)
Short Trades:
727 (7.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
4.65 USD
Average Loss:
-10.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-2 101.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 525.34 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.54%
Annual Forecast:
7.80%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 525.34 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.02% (3 525.34 USD)
By Equity:
27.51% (3 227.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7812
EURUSD 1163
USDCAD 361
USDCHF 64
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.7K
EURUSD 652
USDCAD 703
USDCHF -1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.7M
EURUSD -3.6K
USDCAD 55K
USDCHF -64K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +941.74 USD
Worst trade: -651 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 101.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.06 × 48
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.30 × 565
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.45 × 51
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.45 × 261
ForexTime-MT5
0.51 × 8571
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
1.44 × 6710
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
FxPro-ECN
4.40 × 42
No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 17:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.25% of days out of 636 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 00:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 10:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.25 23:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 15:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.29 22:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 01:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 17:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 11:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.20 10:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.17 17:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
