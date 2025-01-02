- Growth
Trades:
9 400
Profit Trades:
6 944 (73.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 456 (26.13%)
Best trade:
941.74 USD
Worst trade:
-650.90 USD
Gross Profit:
32 267.00 USD (23 249 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 567.97 USD (18 536 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (32.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 228.71 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
92.31%
Max deposit load:
58.32%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
8 673 (92.27%)
Short Trades:
727 (7.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
4.65 USD
Average Loss:
-10.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-2 101.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 525.34 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.54%
Annual Forecast:
7.80%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 525.34 USD (18.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.02% (3 525.34 USD)
By Equity:
27.51% (3 227.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7812
|EURUSD
|1163
|USDCAD
|361
|USDCHF
|64
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|EURUSD
|652
|USDCAD
|703
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7M
|EURUSD
|-3.6K
|USDCAD
|55K
|USDCHF
|-64K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
Best trade: +941.74 USD
Worst trade: -651 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 101.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.06 × 48
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.30 × 565
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.45 × 51
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.45 × 261
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.51 × 8571
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.44 × 6710
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
FxPro-ECN
|4.40 × 42
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
8.3K
USD
USD
96
98%
9 400
73%
92%
1.21
0.61
USD
USD
30%
1:100