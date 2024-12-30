- Growth
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
100 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
16 (13.79%)
Best trade:
177.26 USD
Worst trade:
-178.10 USD
Gross Profit:
1 806.50 USD (343 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-269.33 USD (26 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (606.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.27 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
75.24%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
8.63
Long Trades:
88 (75.86%)
Short Trades:
28 (24.14%)
Profit Factor:
6.71
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
18.07 USD
Average Loss:
-16.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-178.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.19%
Annual Forecast:
2.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
178.10 USD (6.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.18% (178.10 USD)
By Equity:
48.85% (809.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|115
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|152K
|BTCUSD
|164K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +177.26 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +606.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 46" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Minimum Equity Must = 1,500 USD if you want to follow this Signals
Semi Swing Trade (Not Scalping or Intraday)
Gold Trade only
Target Total Profit 5 - 15% per 5 weeks
Open Lot 0,01 /transaction
No Setup No Entry
Trading Never MC
Please always your profit every time the equity > 1,500 USD
We only use 1,500 USD as net equity to trade
No reviews
