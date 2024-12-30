SignalsSections
Yelena Claudia

STI PRO Index

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 83%
XMGlobal-Real 46
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
100 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
16 (13.79%)
Best trade:
177.26 USD
Worst trade:
-178.10 USD
Gross Profit:
1 806.50 USD (343 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-269.33 USD (26 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (606.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.27 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
75.24%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
8.63
Long Trades:
88 (75.86%)
Short Trades:
28 (24.14%)
Profit Factor:
6.71
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
18.07 USD
Average Loss:
-16.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-178.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.19%
Annual Forecast:
2.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
178.10 USD (6.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.18% (178.10 USD)
By Equity:
48.85% (809.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 115
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.5K
BTCUSD 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 152K
BTCUSD 164K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +177.26 USD
Worst trade: -178 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +606.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 46" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Minimum Equity Must = 1,500 USD if you want to follow this Signals

Semi Swing Trade (Not Scalping or Intraday)

Gold Trade only

Target Total Profit 5 - 15% per 5 weeks

Open Lot 0,01 /transaction

No Setup No Entry

Trading Never MC

Please always your profit every time the equity > 1,500 USD

We only use 1,500 USD as net equity to trade


No reviews
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 06:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 10:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 08:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 19:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 04:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 15:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
