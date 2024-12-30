- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
671
Profit Trades:
538 (80.17%)
Loss Trades:
133 (19.82%)
Best trade:
330.77 USD
Worst trade:
-114.64 USD
Gross Profit:
5 440.32 USD (967 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 077.88 USD (560 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (146.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
336.03 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
17.05
Long Trades:
670 (99.85%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
5.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.11 USD
Average Loss:
-15.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-173.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.87%
Annual Forecast:
22.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.79 USD
Maximal:
197.25 USD (15.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.08% (173.30 USD)
By Equity:
5.60% (213.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDmicro
|670
|AUDUSDmicro
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDmicro
|3.4K
|AUDUSDmicro
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDmicro
|407K
|AUDUSDmicro
|-38
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +330.77 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading System Overview
- Focus: Exclusively on buy transactions at XAUUSD/GOLD
- Objective: Ideal for building a long-term investment portfolio.
- Risk Management: Low-risk settings to ensure safer investments.
- Profit Strategy: Compounds profits for effective wealth growth.
- Testing:
- Backtesting: Over 5 years, validating performance across market conditions.
- Forward Testing: More than 3 years in real-world scenarios, confirming reliability.
This trading system is designed for investors seeking secure, long-term growth with a proven track record.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
98%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
216
100%
671
80%
98%
2.61
5.01
USD
USD
8%
1:200