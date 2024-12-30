SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Slow Golden Digger
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

Slow Golden Digger

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
216 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2021 98%
XMGlobal-Real 16
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
671
Profit Trades:
538 (80.17%)
Loss Trades:
133 (19.82%)
Best trade:
330.77 USD
Worst trade:
-114.64 USD
Gross Profit:
5 440.32 USD (967 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 077.88 USD (560 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (146.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
336.03 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
1.71%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
17.05
Long Trades:
670 (99.85%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
5.01 USD
Average Profit:
10.11 USD
Average Loss:
-15.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-173.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.87%
Annual Forecast:
22.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.79 USD
Maximal:
197.25 USD (15.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.08% (173.30 USD)
By Equity:
5.60% (213.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 670
AUDUSDmicro 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 3.4K
AUDUSDmicro 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 407K
AUDUSDmicro -38
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +330.77 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading System Overview

  • Focus: Exclusively on buy transactions at XAUUSD/GOLD
  • Objective: Ideal for building a long-term investment portfolio.
  • Risk Management: Low-risk settings to ensure safer investments.
  • Profit Strategy: Compounds profits for effective wealth growth.
  • Testing:
    • Backtesting: Over 5 years, validating performance across market conditions.
    • Forward Testing: More than 3 years in real-world scenarios, confirming reliability.

This trading system is designed for investors seeking secure, long-term growth with a proven track record.


No reviews
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.26 01:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.26 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 02:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 13:58
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 13:58
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 06:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.16 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.05.16 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.05.15 06:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 09:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 23:18
Share of trading days is too low
