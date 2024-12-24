SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / The Wilis EA
Indra Yugi

The Wilis EA

Indra Yugi
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
1 / 95 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 192%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
743
Profit Trades:
622 (83.71%)
Loss Trades:
121 (16.29%)
Best trade:
4 987.58 USD
Worst trade:
-7 739.62 USD
Gross Profit:
136 852.27 USD (6 214 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92 821.39 USD (4 837 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (984.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 115.84 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
2.49%
Max deposit load:
158.03%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
376 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
367 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
59.26 USD
Average Profit:
220.02 USD
Average Loss:
-767.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 972.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 739.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
88.99%
Annual Forecast:
1 079.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.97 USD
Maximal:
14 801.01 USD (29.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.82% (3 956.83 USD)
By Equity:
36.12% (603.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 743
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 44K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 987.58 USD
Worst trade: -7 740 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +984.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 972.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 507
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 78
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 11
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.45 × 49
For Buy this EA visit 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149790?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

