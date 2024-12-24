- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
743
Profit Trades:
622 (83.71%)
Loss Trades:
121 (16.29%)
Best trade:
4 987.58 USD
Worst trade:
-7 739.62 USD
Gross Profit:
136 852.27 USD (6 214 785 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92 821.39 USD (4 837 518 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (984.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 115.84 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
2.49%
Max deposit load:
158.03%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
376 (50.61%)
Short Trades:
367 (49.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
59.26 USD
Average Profit:
220.02 USD
Average Loss:
-767.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 972.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 739.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
88.99%
Annual Forecast:
1 079.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.97 USD
Maximal:
14 801.01 USD (29.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.82% (3 956.83 USD)
By Equity:
36.12% (603.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|743
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|44K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 987.58 USD
Worst trade: -7 740 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +984.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 972.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 507
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 78
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 11
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.45 × 49
For Buy this EA visit
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149790?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
192%
1
95
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
55
100%
743
83%
2%
1.47
59.26
USD
USD
84%
1:500