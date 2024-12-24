SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Shun shui tui zhou
fuzhou an

Shun shui tui zhou

fuzhou an
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2024 1%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
571
Profit Trades:
204 (35.72%)
Loss Trades:
367 (64.27%)
Best trade:
1 283.05 USD
Worst trade:
-351.50 USD
Gross Profit:
30 986.73 USD (1 194 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 765.79 USD (280 215 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 957.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 224.16 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
32.89%
Max deposit load:
16.75%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
385 (67.43%)
Short Trades:
186 (32.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
151.90 USD
Average Loss:
-83.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
64 (-19.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 493.36 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-9.84%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 741.69 USD
Maximal:
5 913.59 USD (24.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.44% (5 907.59 USD)
By Equity:
2.78% (598.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
USDJPY 102
EURJPY 88
GBPJPY 86
EURUSD 73
US100 26
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.8K
USDJPY 2.4K
EURJPY 944
GBPJPY -203
EURUSD 25
US100 -52
GBPUSD 66
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -21K
USDJPY 7.6K
EURJPY 5.7K
GBPJPY -4.7K
EURUSD -98
US100 -7.2K
GBPUSD 224
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 283.05 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 957.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
5.97 × 294
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
Signals are traded using EA. Strategy for trend swing trading, characterized by the following.

1. One order at a time, each order has a stop loss \ take profit

2. No use of the grid

3. Weekend automatic liquidation, do not hold positions over the weekends

4. Low-risk positions
No reviews
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 09:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.09.12 20:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 417 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 410 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 10:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.13 23:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 10:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.26 10:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.23 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 05:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 11:23
No swaps are charged
2025.05.15 11:23
No swaps are charged
2025.05.15 10:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.07 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
