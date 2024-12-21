- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 186
Profit Trades:
1 016 (31.88%)
Loss Trades:
2 170 (68.11%)
Best trade:
172.78 USD
Worst trade:
-94.78 USD
Gross Profit:
24 979.34 USD (64 471 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 759.58 USD (57 907 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (179.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.04 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.78%
Max deposit load:
46.08%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
2 855 (89.61%)
Short Trades:
331 (10.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
24.59 USD
Average Loss:
-10.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-204.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.65 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
38.73%
Annual Forecast:
469.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.86 USD
Maximal:
953.78 USD (30.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.56% (952.66 USD)
By Equity:
7.81% (71.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1572
|XAUUSD
|988
|EURUSD
|506
|ETHUSD
|117
|GBPUSD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|560
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|386
|ETHUSD
|66
|GBPUSD
|-37
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|5.6M
|XAUUSD
|891K
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|ETHUSD
|30K
|GBPUSD
|-206
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +172.78 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -204.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.94 × 1374
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.32 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.60 × 788
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.09 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.54 × 520
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.76 × 430
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.83 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.54 × 76
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|15.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
807%
0
0
USD
USD
834
USD
USD
90
0%
3 186
31%
80%
1.09
0.70
USD
USD
65%
1:500