Tan Doi Nguyen

TradeisChill

Tan Doi Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
90 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 807%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 186
Profit Trades:
1 016 (31.88%)
Loss Trades:
2 170 (68.11%)
Best trade:
172.78 USD
Worst trade:
-94.78 USD
Gross Profit:
24 979.34 USD (64 471 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 759.58 USD (57 907 938 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (179.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.04 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.78%
Max deposit load:
46.08%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
2 855 (89.61%)
Short Trades:
331 (10.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
24.59 USD
Average Loss:
-10.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-204.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-393.65 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
38.73%
Annual Forecast:
469.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
268.86 USD
Maximal:
953.78 USD (30.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.56% (952.66 USD)
By Equity:
7.81% (71.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1572
XAUUSD 988
EURUSD 506
ETHUSD 117
GBPUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 560
XAUUSD 1.2K
EURUSD 386
ETHUSD 66
GBPUSD -37
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 5.6M
XAUUSD 891K
EURUSD 8.8K
ETHUSD 30K
GBPUSD -206
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +172.78 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -204.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.94 × 1374
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.32 × 57
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real3
4.60 × 788
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.09 × 57
Exness-MT5Real
5.54 × 520
Exness-MT5Real15
5.76 × 430
RoboForex-ECN
5.83 × 127
Exness-MT5Real6
6.54 × 76
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
15.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
No reviews
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 11:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 07:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 16:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 00:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 12:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 11:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.13 22:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.13 14:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.13 08:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.13 05:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.12 15:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 15:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.09 02:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TradeisChill
50 USD per month
807%
0
0
USD
834
USD
90
0%
3 186
31%
80%
1.09
0.70
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

