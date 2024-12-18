- Growth
Trades:
1 502
Profit Trades:
1 174 (78.16%)
Loss Trades:
328 (21.84%)
Best trade:
1 832.74 USD
Worst trade:
-2 378.90 USD
Gross Profit:
42 504.58 USD (17 668 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 739.44 USD (23 949 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (585.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 514.11 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
773 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
729 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
36.20 USD
Average Loss:
-118.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-842.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 378.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Annual Forecast:
42.18%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 777.53 USD
Maximal:
4 863.12 USD (19.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.10% (4 845.37 USD)
By Equity:
48.50% (11 396.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|566
|AUDCADxx
|467
|BTCUSDxx
|79
|USDCHFxx
|66
|CHFJPYxx
|50
|NZDUSDxx
|46
|XAUUSDxx
|45
|AUDNZDxx
|42
|GBPCHFxx
|21
|USDCADxx
|8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|4.7K
|AUDCADxx
|10K
|BTCUSDxx
|-2.6K
|USDCHFxx
|163
|CHFJPYxx
|80
|NZDUSDxx
|108
|XAUUSDxx
|-1.9K
|AUDNZDxx
|294
|GBPCHFxx
|13
|USDCADxx
|9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|23K
|AUDCADxx
|59K
|BTCUSDxx
|-11M
|USDCHFxx
|10K
|CHFJPYxx
|11K
|NZDUSDxx
|-71
|XAUUSDxx
|-53K
|AUDNZDxx
|3.7K
|GBPCHFxx
|-3.7K
|USDCADxx
|845
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 832.74 USD
Worst trade: -2 379 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +585.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -842.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
