Vitor Gutman Cotrim

PAMM Internacional

Vitor Gutman Cotrim
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2024 15%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 502
Profit Trades:
1 174 (78.16%)
Loss Trades:
328 (21.84%)
Best trade:
1 832.74 USD
Worst trade:
-2 378.90 USD
Gross Profit:
42 504.58 USD (17 668 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 739.44 USD (23 949 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (585.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 514.11 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
773 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
729 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
36.20 USD
Average Loss:
-118.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-842.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 378.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Annual Forecast:
42.18%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 777.53 USD
Maximal:
4 863.12 USD (19.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.10% (4 845.37 USD)
By Equity:
48.50% (11 396.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 566
AUDCADxx 467
BTCUSDxx 79
USDCHFxx 66
CHFJPYxx 50
NZDUSDxx 46
XAUUSDxx 45
AUDNZDxx 42
GBPCHFxx 21
USDCADxx 8
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 4.7K
AUDCADxx 10K
BTCUSDxx -2.6K
USDCHFxx 163
CHFJPYxx 80
NZDUSDxx 108
XAUUSDxx -1.9K
AUDNZDxx 294
GBPCHFxx 13
USDCADxx 9
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 23K
AUDCADxx 59K
BTCUSDxx -11M
USDCHFxx 10K
CHFJPYxx 11K
NZDUSDxx -71
XAUUSDxx -53K
AUDNZDxx 3.7K
GBPCHFxx -3.7K
USDCADxx 845
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 832.74 USD
Worst trade: -2 379 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +585.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -842.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 12:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 23:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 21:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 15:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 05:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 11:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
