Trades:
2 639
Profit Trades:
2 214 (83.89%)
Loss Trades:
425 (16.10%)
Best trade:
69.44 USD
Worst trade:
-251.57 USD
Gross Profit:
8 429.83 USD (1 198 426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 471.24 USD (1 897 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (131.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
272.19 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
79.46%
Max deposit load:
15.03%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
1 290 (48.88%)
Short Trades:
1 349 (51.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-17.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-63.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.95 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
13.95%
Annual Forecast:
169.24%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
297.51 USD
Maximal:
701.02 USD (43.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.46% (474.48 USD)
By Equity:
28.82% (489.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|796
|XAUUSD
|324
|USDCAD
|245
|USDJPY
|209
|GBPUSD
|177
|GBPJPY
|165
|USDCHF
|163
|AUDUSD
|140
|AUDJPY
|101
|GBPCHF
|90
|EURAUD
|51
|EURGBP
|46
|BTCUSD
|37
|AUDCHF
|32
|NZDJPY
|24
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|8
|US30
|1
|US500
|1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|-95
|USDCAD
|619
|USDJPY
|-162
|GBPUSD
|-134
|GBPJPY
|-148
|USDCHF
|11
|AUDUSD
|220
|AUDJPY
|-137
|GBPCHF
|-39
|EURAUD
|-109
|EURGBP
|-55
|BTCUSD
|-70
|AUDCHF
|13
|NZDJPY
|-14
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|-1
|US30
|0
|US500
|0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|20K
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|USDCAD
|8.4K
|USDJPY
|-263
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|GBPJPY
|-4.7K
|USDCHF
|-1.7K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|-5.7K
|GBPCHF
|-792
|EURAUD
|-1.9K
|EURGBP
|-1.3K
|BTCUSD
|-700K
|AUDCHF
|210
|NZDJPY
|-137
|AUDCAD
|188
|EURJPY
|566
|EURCAD
|-268
|US30
|54
|US500
|99
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +69.44 USD
Worst trade: -252 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 6
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 26
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.09 × 35
VantageInternational-Live
|0.09 × 11
Darwinex-Live
|0.18 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.40 × 10
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.48 × 116
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.59 × 540
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.82 × 274
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.50 × 54
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.10 × 681
RoboForex-Pro
|4.95 × 789
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.17 × 472
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|5.37 × 632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.28 × 36
TitanFX-MT5-01
|7.43 × 14
FxPro-MT5
|8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
|9.16 × 1620
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|10.00 × 2
Green Pips
Minimum Investment : 1000 USD
Behind is a very stable logic for a longterm stable growth.
All the trades are secured by a certain TP/SL but if you don't see it means its hidden from the broker.
Disclaimer :Unique experiences and past performances do not guarantee future results
If you are here for a overnight success please dont subscribe.
No reviews
