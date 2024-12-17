SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mars
Bharat Maheshwari

Mars

Bharat Maheshwari
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 108%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 639
Profit Trades:
2 214 (83.89%)
Loss Trades:
425 (16.10%)
Best trade:
69.44 USD
Worst trade:
-251.57 USD
Gross Profit:
8 429.83 USD (1 198 426 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 471.24 USD (1 897 243 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
98 (131.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
272.19 USD (47)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
79.46%
Max deposit load:
15.03%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
1 290 (48.88%)
Short Trades:
1 349 (51.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-17.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-63.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-319.95 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
13.95%
Annual Forecast:
169.24%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
297.51 USD
Maximal:
701.02 USD (43.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.46% (474.48 USD)
By Equity:
28.82% (489.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 796
XAUUSD 324
USDCAD 245
USDJPY 209
GBPUSD 177
GBPJPY 165
USDCHF 163
AUDUSD 140
AUDJPY 101
GBPCHF 90
EURAUD 51
EURGBP 46
BTCUSD 37
AUDCHF 32
NZDJPY 24
AUDCAD 19
EURJPY 10
EURCAD 8
US30 1
US500 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
XAUUSD -95
USDCAD 619
USDJPY -162
GBPUSD -134
GBPJPY -148
USDCHF 11
AUDUSD 220
AUDJPY -137
GBPCHF -39
EURAUD -109
EURGBP -55
BTCUSD -70
AUDCHF 13
NZDJPY -14
AUDCAD 1
EURJPY 10
EURCAD -1
US30 0
US500 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 20K
XAUUSD -11K
USDCAD 8.4K
USDJPY -263
GBPUSD -2.4K
GBPJPY -4.7K
USDCHF -1.7K
AUDUSD 2.5K
AUDJPY -5.7K
GBPCHF -792
EURAUD -1.9K
EURGBP -1.3K
BTCUSD -700K
AUDCHF 210
NZDJPY -137
AUDCAD 188
EURJPY 566
EURCAD -268
US30 54
US500 99
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.44 USD
Worst trade: -252 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 47
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 26
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.09 × 35
VantageInternational-Live
0.09 × 11
Darwinex-Live
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.40 × 10
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.48 × 116
Exness-MT5Real6
0.59 × 540
Exness-MT5Real7
0.82 × 274
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
2.50 × 54
Exness-MT5Real15
3.10 × 681
RoboForex-Pro
4.95 × 789
Exness-MT5Real3
5.17 × 472
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
5.37 × 632
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.28 × 36
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.43 × 14
FxPro-MT5
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.16 × 1620
XMGlobal-MT5 8
10.00 × 2
1 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Green Pips 


Minimum Investment : 1000 USD


Behind is a very stable logic for a longterm stable growth.

All the trades are secured by a certain TP/SL but if you don't see it means its hidden from the broker.


Disclaimer : 

Unique experiences and past performances do not guarantee future results

If you are here for a overnight success please dont subscribe.




No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 17:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mars
30 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
89
62%
2 639
83%
79%
1.12
0.36
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.