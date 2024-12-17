SignalsSections
He Ping Qing

StableStrategy

He Ping Qing
0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 72%
DooTechnology-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
501 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
138 (21.60%)
Best trade:
11.37 USD
Worst trade:
-17.49 USD
Gross Profit:
827.09 USD (71 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.41 USD (36 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (20.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
67.43%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
424 (66.35%)
Short Trades:
215 (33.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
1.65 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-67.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Annual Forecast:
26.75%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
67.24 USD (9.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (67.72 USD)
By Equity:
20.79% (126.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 289
AUDCAD 227
AUDUSD 120
XAUUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 186
AUDCAD 162
AUDUSD 121
XAUUSD 0
AUDNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDUSD 9.7K
XAUUSD -15
AUDNZD 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooTechnology-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.89 × 27
ScopeMarkets-Live
6.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Server01
15.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
22.00 × 1
主要交易交叉盘，建议稳健者1000美元1:1跟单，激进者500美元1:1跟单。
No reviews
