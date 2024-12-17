- Growth
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
501 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
138 (21.60%)
Best trade:
11.37 USD
Worst trade:
-17.49 USD
Gross Profit:
827.09 USD (71 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-358.41 USD (36 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (20.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
67.43%
Max deposit load:
4.19%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
424 (66.35%)
Short Trades:
215 (33.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
1.65 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-67.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.24 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Annual Forecast:
26.75%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
67.24 USD (9.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.11% (67.72 USD)
By Equity:
20.79% (126.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|289
|AUDCAD
|227
|AUDUSD
|120
|XAUUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|186
|AUDCAD
|162
|AUDUSD
|121
|XAUUSD
|0
|AUDNZD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|AUDUSD
|9.7K
|XAUUSD
|-15
|AUDNZD
|31
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.37 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
主要交易交叉盘，建议稳健者1000美元1:1跟单，激进者500美元1:1跟单。
