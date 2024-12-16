SignalsSections
Il'dus Galljamov

DuSBlacK

Il'dus Galljamov
0 reviews
144 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -13%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
Trades:
453
Profit Trades:
215 (47.46%)
Loss Trades:
238 (52.54%)
Best trade:
9 841.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-28 399.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
184 890.35 RUB (179 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186 954.58 RUB (103 281 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4 588.70 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22 663.76 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
31.94%
Max deposit load:
121.38%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
279 (61.59%)
Short Trades:
174 (38.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-4.56 RUB
Average Profit:
859.96 RUB
Average Loss:
-785.52 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 643.57 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36 447.70 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
4.64%
Annual Forecast:
56.30%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24 494.78 RUB
Maximal:
40 595.35 RUB (155.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.69% (8 003.74 RUB)
By Equity:
34.42% (3 055.39 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 273
EURUSDrfd 87
USDRUBrfd 25
USDJPYrfd 18
AUDUSDrfd 18
USDCHFrfd 18
USDCADrfd 7
NZDUSDrfd 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 342
EURUSDrfd 2
USDRUBrfd -53
USDJPYrfd 85
AUDUSDrfd -42
USDCHFrfd 49
USDCADrfd 18
NZDUSDrfd -436
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 5.9K
EURUSDrfd 1K
USDRUBrfd 68K
USDJPYrfd 4.2K
AUDUSDrfd -531
USDCHFrfd -256
USDCADrfd 657
NZDUSDrfd -2K
Best trade: +9 841.00 RUB
Worst trade: -28 399 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 588.70 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 643.57 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.08 08:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 15:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 10:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 04:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
DuSBlacK
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
18K
RUB
144
14%
453
47%
32%
0.98
-4.56
RUB
68%
1:40
Copy

