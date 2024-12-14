- Growth
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
93 (52.54%)
Loss Trades:
84 (47.46%)
Best trade:
38.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-76.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
364.26 BRL (20 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-881.64 BRL (27 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3.89 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.38 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
0.19%
Max deposit load:
25.56%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
93 (52.54%)
Short Trades:
84 (47.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-2.92 BRL
Average Profit:
3.92 BRL
Average Loss:
-10.50 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-438.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.60 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.75%
Annual Forecast:
-9.13%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
524.04 BRL
Maximal:
621.41 BRL (147.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.75% (617.41 BRL)
By Equity:
9.00% (60.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINM25xx
|34
|WINV25xx
|30
|WINZ25xx
|30
|WINQ25xx
|28
|WING25xx
|22
|WINJ25xx
|18
|WINZ24xx
|9
|WDOF25xx
|3
|WING26xx
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINM25xx
|-241
|WINV25xx
|0
|WINZ25xx
|1
|WINQ25xx
|-2
|WING25xx
|-1
|WINJ25xx
|18
|WINZ24xx
|-1
|WDOF25xx
|0
|WING26xx
|-3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINM25xx
|-2.8K
|WINV25xx
|80
|WINZ25xx
|530
|WINQ25xx
|-820
|WING25xx
|-700
|WINJ25xx
|2K
|WINZ24xx
|-730
|WDOF25xx
|-4.5K
|WING26xx
|-185
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.00 BRL
Worst trade: -76 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.89 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.60 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Bem-vindo,
Sinal de negociações por algoritmo do mini índice na 4xCube.
No reviews
