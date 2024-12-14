SignalsSections
Henrique Eduardo De Macedo

B3 Mini 4xCube

Henrique Eduardo De Macedo
0 reviews
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -45%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
93 (52.54%)
Loss Trades:
84 (47.46%)
Best trade:
38.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-76.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
364.26 BRL (20 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-881.64 BRL (27 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3.89 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.38 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
0.19%
Max deposit load:
25.56%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.83
Long Trades:
93 (52.54%)
Short Trades:
84 (47.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.41
Expected Payoff:
-2.92 BRL
Average Profit:
3.92 BRL
Average Loss:
-10.50 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-438.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.60 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.75%
Annual Forecast:
-9.13%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
524.04 BRL
Maximal:
621.41 BRL (147.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.75% (617.41 BRL)
By Equity:
9.00% (60.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM25xx 34
WINV25xx 30
WINZ25xx 30
WINQ25xx 28
WING25xx 22
WINJ25xx 18
WINZ24xx 9
WDOF25xx 3
WING26xx 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM25xx -241
WINV25xx 0
WINZ25xx 1
WINQ25xx -2
WING25xx -1
WINJ25xx 18
WINZ24xx -1
WDOF25xx 0
WING26xx -3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM25xx -2.8K
WINV25xx 80
WINZ25xx 530
WINQ25xx -820
WING25xx -700
WINJ25xx 2K
WINZ24xx -730
WDOF25xx -4.5K
WING26xx -185
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.00 BRL
Worst trade: -76 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.89 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.60 BRL

Bem-vindo, 

Sinal de negociações por algoritmo do mini índice na 4xCube.


2025.12.19 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 15:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 12:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 13:54
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.24 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.24 09:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 15:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.22 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.71% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.20 14:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.16 13:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
