SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trendfollowing MOEX 2
Denis Abrosimov

Trendfollowing MOEX 2

Denis Abrosimov
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 26%
FINAM-AO
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
754
Profit Trades:
269 (35.67%)
Loss Trades:
485 (64.32%)
Best trade:
9 581.22 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 380.94 RUB
Gross Profit:
359 620.90 RUB (213 171 pips)
Gross Loss:
-327 167.28 RUB (191 668 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (21 324.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 324.00 RUB (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
61.64%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
250 (33.16%)
Short Trades:
504 (66.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
43.04 RUB
Average Profit:
1 336.88 RUB
Average Loss:
-674.57 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-10 413.52 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 723.72 RUB (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.69%
Annual Forecast:
-8.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 144.00 RUB
Maximal:
32 480.89 RUB (39.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.06% (32 480.89 RUB)
By Equity:
5.15% (6 578.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
RIZ5 174
SiH5 143
SiM5 131
RIU5 131
SiZ5 78
SiU5 62
RIH6 15
SiZ4 10
SiH6 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
RIZ5 -339
SiH5 391
SiM5 -162
RIU5 411
SiZ5 324
SiU5 -35
RIH6 -26
SiZ4 -8
SiH6 -19
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
RIZ5 -13K
SiH5 16K
SiM5 -9.8K
RIU5 16K
SiZ5 12K
SiU5 2.2K
RIH6 -960
SiZ4 -454
SiH6 -777
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 581.22 RUB
Worst trade: -2 381 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 324.00 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 413.52 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

 Классическая трендовая стратегия на основе прорыва канала для фьючерса Si.
No reviews
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 16:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 16:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 04:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.05 04:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 04:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 04:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.10 12:55
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 12:55
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 10:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.08 08:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trendfollowing MOEX 2
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
133K
RUB
55
99%
754
35%
62%
1.09
43.04
RUB
22%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.