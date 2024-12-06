SignalsSections
Sergey Godovanyy

BKSforex

Sergey Godovanyy
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 405%
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
523
Profit Trades:
467 (89.29%)
Loss Trades:
56 (10.71%)
Best trade:
4 528.54 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 503.84 RUB
Gross Profit:
111 117.78 RUB (141 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 676.01 RUB (60 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
127 (29 702.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29 702.20 RUB (127)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
93.89%
Max deposit load:
122.85%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
158 (30.21%)
Short Trades:
365 (69.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
127.04 RUB
Average Profit:
237.94 RUB
Average Loss:
-797.79 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-24 886.06 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 886.06 RUB (16)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
24 886.06 RUB (85.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.81% (24 886.06 RUB)
By Equity:
61.59% (34 229.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 344
EURAUD 76
USDJPY 52
AUDUSD 25
GBPUSD 23
USDRUB 2
USDCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 937
EURAUD 293
USDJPY -141
AUDUSD -2
GBPUSD 12
USDRUB 1
USDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 63K
EURAUD 32K
USDJPY -16K
AUDUSD 633
GBPUSD 283
USDRUB 258
USDCAD 105
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 528.54 RUB
Worst trade: -2 504 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 127
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +29 702.20 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -24 886.06 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.22 × 3289
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.16 × 69
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 09:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 04:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 06:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 16:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 10:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 09:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
