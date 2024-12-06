- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
523
Profit Trades:
467 (89.29%)
Loss Trades:
56 (10.71%)
Best trade:
4 528.54 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 503.84 RUB
Gross Profit:
111 117.78 RUB (141 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 676.01 RUB (60 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
127 (29 702.20 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29 702.20 RUB (127)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
93.89%
Max deposit load:
122.85%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.67
Long Trades:
158 (30.21%)
Short Trades:
365 (69.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
127.04 RUB
Average Profit:
237.94 RUB
Average Loss:
-797.79 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-24 886.06 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 886.06 RUB (16)
Monthly growth:
0.83%
Annual Forecast:
10.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
24 886.06 RUB (85.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.81% (24 886.06 RUB)
By Equity:
61.59% (34 229.00 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|344
|EURAUD
|76
|USDJPY
|52
|AUDUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|23
|USDRUB
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|937
|EURAUD
|293
|USDJPY
|-141
|AUDUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDRUB
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|63K
|EURAUD
|32K
|USDJPY
|-16K
|AUDUSD
|633
|GBPUSD
|283
|USDRUB
|258
|USDCAD
|105
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 528.54 RUB
Worst trade: -2 504 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 127
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +29 702.20 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -24 886.06 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
405%
0
0
USD
USD
97K
RUB
RUB
54
0%
523
89%
94%
2.48
127.04
RUB
RUB
62%
1:40