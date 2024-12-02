SignalsSections
KITTINU MUAYTENG

MULTIBANK INDEX DE40

0 reviews
Reliability
99 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 111%
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
431
Profit Trades:
208 (48.25%)
Loss Trades:
223 (51.74%)
Best trade:
81.01 USD
Worst trade:
-52.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 938.82 USD (1 244 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 828.57 USD (1 118 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (251.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.81 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
11.52%
Max deposit load:
6.82%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
251 (58.24%)
Short Trades:
180 (41.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
23.74 USD
Average Loss:
-17.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-2.14%
Annual Forecast:
-26.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.55 USD
Maximal:
275.77 USD (11.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.57% (225.42 USD)
By Equity:
1.81% (36.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 255
DE30 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 9
DE30 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -80K
DE30 206K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.01 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

FIFO, No martingale strategy

.

Fixed lot

.

Need a Venture Capital to Series A, B or help to be a Hedge fund 

Please contact Directly : nu.pbrw@gmail.com


No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 05:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 11:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.13 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 01:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.31 09:04
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.29 11:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.29 11:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 12:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
