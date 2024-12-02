- Growth
Trades:
431
Profit Trades:
208 (48.25%)
Loss Trades:
223 (51.74%)
Best trade:
81.01 USD
Worst trade:
-52.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 938.82 USD (1 244 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 828.57 USD (1 118 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (251.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
251.81 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
11.52%
Max deposit load:
6.82%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
251 (58.24%)
Short Trades:
180 (41.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
23.74 USD
Average Loss:
-17.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-22.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-2.14%
Annual Forecast:
-26.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.55 USD
Maximal:
275.77 USD (11.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.57% (225.42 USD)
By Equity:
1.81% (36.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|255
|DE30
|176
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|9
|DE30
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-80K
|DE30
|206K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +81.01 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FIFO, No martingale strategy
.
Fixed lot
.
Need a Venture Capital to Series A, B or help to be a Hedge fund
Please contact Directly : nu.pbrw@gmail.com
No reviews
