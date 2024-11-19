SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / KTM219 L3v
Salvatore Amato

KTM219 L3v

Salvatore Amato
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 24%
KeyToMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
480
Profit Trades:
374 (77.91%)
Loss Trades:
106 (22.08%)
Best trade:
57.58 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
445.98 EUR (51 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-208.38 EUR (29 147 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (21.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.44 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
77.45%
Max deposit load:
5.03%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.38
Long Trades:
239 (49.79%)
Short Trades:
241 (50.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
0.49 EUR
Average Profit:
1.19 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.97 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-54.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.27 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
6.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
54.27 EUR (14.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (54.27 EUR)
By Equity:
36.76% (410.87 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 182
NZDCAD 160
AUDNZD 138
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 111
NZDCAD 91
AUDNZD 70
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 6.7K
NZDCAD 7.1K
AUDNZD 8.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +57.58 EUR
Worst trade: -15 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.41 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.27 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KeyToMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

KeyToMarkets-Live
0.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
3.83 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 10:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 17:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.22 20:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 11:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 17:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.26 03:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.26 02:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.26 01:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.19 17:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.11.19 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.19 17:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KTM219 L3v
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
738
EUR
59
100%
480
77%
77%
2.14
0.49
EUR
37%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.