Yun Bin Zhang

AUDCAD 1 mt4

Yun Bin Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 42%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
128 (93.43%)
Loss Trades:
9 (6.57%)
Best trade:
4.99 USD
Worst trade:
-8.29 USD
Gross Profit:
97.37 USD (19 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.09 USD (9 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (17.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.94 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
62.44%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.94
Long Trades:
63 (45.99%)
Short Trades:
74 (54.01%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.29 USD (5.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.49% (8.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.39% (8.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 137
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 49
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 9.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.99 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 251" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

自研全新算法 ，目前只做AUDCAD。

一单一结，单 单 带有止损止赢，无网格马丁， 不剥头皮秒单，不抢亚盘早间行情 。


跟单比例：标准账户每300美金账户资金做0.01手，对应迷你账户 每3美金账户资金做0.01手 .

按上述资金比测试EA最大回撤25%。
No reviews
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 13:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 21:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 07:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.36% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 05:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 15:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.28 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 05:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 06:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 07:46
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 07:46
No swaps are charged
