- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
128 (93.43%)
Loss Trades:
9 (6.57%)
Best trade:
4.99 USD
Worst trade:
-8.29 USD
Gross Profit:
97.37 USD (19 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.09 USD (9 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (17.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.94 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
62.44%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.94
Long Trades:
63 (45.99%)
Short Trades:
74 (54.01%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-8.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.74%
Annual Forecast:
57.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.29 USD (5.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.49% (8.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.39% (8.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|137
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|49
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|9.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.99 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 251" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
自研全新算法 ，目前只做AUDCAD。
一单一结，单 单 带有止损止赢，无网格马丁， 不剥头皮秒单，不抢亚盘早间行情 。
跟单比例：标准账户每300美金账户资金做0.01手，对应迷你账户 每3美金账户资金做0.01手 .
按上述资金比测试EA最大回撤25%。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
167
USD
USD
57
100%
137
93%
62%
2.02
0.36
USD
USD
5%
1:500