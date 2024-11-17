- Growth
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
136 (50.93%)
Loss Trades:
131 (49.06%)
Best trade:
142.22 USD
Worst trade:
-91.37 USD
Gross Profit:
3 496.91 USD (7 086 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 202.00 USD (3 615 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (95.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
361.52 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
12.59%
Max deposit load:
99.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
192 (71.91%)
Short Trades:
75 (28.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
25.71 USD
Average Loss:
-24.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-477.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-477.77 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.11%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.85 USD
Maximal:
781.65 USD (71.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.63% (781.65 USD)
By Equity:
3.09% (35.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|195
|BTCUSD
|50
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|7
|USTEC
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|341
|BTCUSD
|-373
|USDJPY
|293
|GBPUSD
|131
|USTEC
|-6
|EURUSD
|-90
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|409K
|BTCUSD
|-209K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|-248
|USTEC
|-75K
|EURUSD
|-300
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|0.23 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.62 × 255
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.82 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.65 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.78 × 454
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|4.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.83 × 384
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|7.43 × 14
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|13.94 × 17
No reviews
