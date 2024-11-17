SignalsSections
Yunovisri Valenrio

YunovFx

Yunovisri Valenrio
0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 50%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
267
Profit Trades:
136 (50.93%)
Loss Trades:
131 (49.06%)
Best trade:
142.22 USD
Worst trade:
-91.37 USD
Gross Profit:
3 496.91 USD (7 086 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 202.00 USD (3 615 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (95.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
361.52 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
12.59%
Max deposit load:
99.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
192 (71.91%)
Short Trades:
75 (28.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
25.71 USD
Average Loss:
-24.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-477.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-477.77 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.11%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.85 USD
Maximal:
781.65 USD (71.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.63% (781.65 USD)
By Equity:
3.09% (35.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 195
BTCUSD 50
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 7
USTEC 2
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 341
BTCUSD -373
USDJPY 293
GBPUSD 131
USTEC -6
EURUSD -90
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 409K
BTCUSD -209K
USDJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD -248
USTEC -75K
EURUSD -300
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.22 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -477.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
0.23 × 98
Exness-MT5Real6
0.62 × 255
Exness-MT5Real7
0.82 × 274
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
2.65 × 51
Exness-MT5Real15
2.78 × 454
XMGlobal-MT5
4.00 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
5.83 × 384
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.43 × 14
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
13.94 × 17
No reviews
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 15:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 00:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 19:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 13:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 31 days
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 08:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 13 days
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 05:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
YunovFx
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
3.6K
USD
71
1%
267
50%
13%
1.09
1.10
USD
20%
1:50
Copy

