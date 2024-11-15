SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ICMarkets 3000 USD
Minh Hau Luong

ICMarkets 3000 USD

Minh Hau Luong
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 53%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 810
Profit Trades:
1 335 (73.75%)
Loss Trades:
475 (26.24%)
Best trade:
988.24 USD
Worst trade:
-177.22 USD
Gross Profit:
3 770.85 USD (230 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 180.41 USD (163 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (32.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 278.14 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.19%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
864 (47.73%)
Short Trades:
946 (52.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-998.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-998.64 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Annual Forecast:
11.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
456.14 USD
Maximal:
998.64 USD (28.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.19% (998.64 USD)
By Equity:
76.53% (2 711.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1306
NZDCAD 500
AUDNZD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 399
AUDNZD 14
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 33K
NZDCAD 34K
AUDNZD 743
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +988.24 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -998.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.72 × 64
ICMarkets-Live22
0.74 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.08 × 65
Weltrade-Live
5.92 × 145
TitanFX-04
7.26 × 38
Axi-US06-Live
8.51 × 51
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.50 × 12
No reviews
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.14 21:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.06 22:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.12.12 10:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.16 11:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2024.11.15 06:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.