- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 810
Profit Trades:
1 335 (73.75%)
Loss Trades:
475 (26.24%)
Best trade:
988.24 USD
Worst trade:
-177.22 USD
Gross Profit:
3 770.85 USD (230 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 180.41 USD (163 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (32.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 278.14 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
54.19%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.59
Long Trades:
864 (47.73%)
Short Trades:
946 (52.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
2.82 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-998.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-998.64 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Annual Forecast:
11.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
456.14 USD
Maximal:
998.64 USD (28.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.19% (998.64 USD)
By Equity:
76.53% (2 711.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1306
|NZDCAD
|500
|AUDNZD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|399
|AUDNZD
|14
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|33K
|NZDCAD
|34K
|AUDNZD
|743
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +988.24 USD
Worst trade: -177 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -998.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.72 × 64
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.74 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.08 × 65
|
Weltrade-Live
|5.92 × 145
|
TitanFX-04
|7.26 × 38
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.51 × 51
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.50 × 12
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
4.6K
USD
USD
64
99%
1 810
73%
100%
1.72
0.88
USD
USD
77%
1:500