SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Algorithmic trade
Mikhail Syrtsev

Algorithmic trade

Mikhail Syrtsev
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 187%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
638
Profit Trades:
421 (65.98%)
Loss Trades:
217 (34.01%)
Best trade:
66.63 USD
Worst trade:
-51.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 904.21 USD (187 077 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 101.74 USD (105 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (58.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.20%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
5.94
Long Trades:
269 (42.16%)
Short Trades:
369 (57.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-46.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.13 USD (13.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.80% (123.50 USD)
By Equity:
81.64% (701.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 155
USDCHF 98
NZDUSD 89
AUDUSD 85
USDCAD 70
USDJPY 64
GBPUSD 56
BRENT 8
XAUUSD 8
XAGUSD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 411
USDCHF 52
NZDUSD 43
AUDUSD 19
USDCAD 16
USDJPY 81
GBPUSD 39
BRENT 38
XAUUSD 94
XAGUSD 10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 43K
USDCHF 3.9K
NZDUSD 6K
AUDUSD 4.9K
USDCAD 5.3K
USDJPY 8.6K
GBPUSD 4.9K
BRENT 387
XAUUSD 9.7K
XAGUSD 359
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.63 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
TitanFX-06
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 155
Exness-Real17
0.30 × 404
ThreeTrader-Live
0.36 × 193
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 663
Tickmill-Live10
0.50 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.64 × 69
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.74 × 42
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.11 × 9
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.14 × 605
DooPrime-Live 2
1.17 × 6
69 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 14:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 08:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 04:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 14:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 21:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.21 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 18:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 16:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 15:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 16:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algorithmic trade
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
62
99%
638
65%
100%
1.72
1.26
USD
82%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.