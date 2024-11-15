- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
638
Profit Trades:
421 (65.98%)
Loss Trades:
217 (34.01%)
Best trade:
66.63 USD
Worst trade:
-51.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 904.21 USD (187 077 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 101.74 USD (105 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (58.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.20%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
5.94
Long Trades:
269 (42.16%)
Short Trades:
369 (57.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
1.26 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-46.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.13 USD (13.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.80% (123.50 USD)
By Equity:
81.64% (701.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|155
|USDCHF
|98
|NZDUSD
|89
|AUDUSD
|85
|USDCAD
|70
|USDJPY
|64
|GBPUSD
|56
|BRENT
|8
|XAUUSD
|8
|XAGUSD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|411
|USDCHF
|52
|NZDUSD
|43
|AUDUSD
|19
|USDCAD
|16
|USDJPY
|81
|GBPUSD
|39
|BRENT
|38
|XAUUSD
|94
|XAGUSD
|10
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|43K
|USDCHF
|3.9K
|NZDUSD
|6K
|AUDUSD
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|8.6K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|BRENT
|387
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|XAGUSD
|359
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +66.63 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
TitanFX-06
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 155
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 404
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.36 × 193
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 663
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.50 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.64 × 69
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.74 × 42
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.11 × 9
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.14 × 605
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.17 × 6
No reviews
