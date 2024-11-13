- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
675
Profit Trades:
284 (42.07%)
Loss Trades:
391 (57.93%)
Best trade:
596.50 USD
Worst trade:
-719.00 USD
Gross Profit:
36 227.33 USD (635 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 483.39 USD (694 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (647.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 429.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
46.67%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
411 (60.89%)
Short Trades:
264 (39.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-7.79 USD
Average Profit:
127.56 USD
Average Loss:
-106.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 156.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 156.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-24.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 461.95 USD
Maximal:
5 529.25 USD (27.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.55% (5 380.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (20.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|499
|NQ100.R
|53
|GBPUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPJPY
|15
|USDJPY
|14
|CL.R
|14
|SP500.R
|8
|DJ30.R
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.2K
|NQ100.R
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|292
|EURUSD
|153
|GBPJPY
|36
|USDJPY
|-70
|CL.R
|-401
|SP500.R
|-188
|DJ30.R
|-48
|USDCAD
|21
|EURJPY
|-113
|CADJPY
|141
|AUDUSD
|-120
|CHFJPY
|74
|NZDJPY
|-104
|AUDCAD
|-26
|NZDUSD
|-83
|EURAUD
|-95
|GBPNZD
|45
|GBPCAD
|-33
|EURNZD
|-42
|USDCHF
|38
|EURCHF
|-42
|EURGBP
|-21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|NQ100.R
|-29K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPJPY
|787
|USDJPY
|489
|CL.R
|-317
|SP500.R
|-8.6K
|DJ30.R
|-406
|USDCAD
|541
|EURJPY
|-501
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY
|715
|NZDJPY
|-1.5K
|AUDCAD
|-315
|NZDUSD
|-374
|EURAUD
|-899
|GBPNZD
|429
|GBPCAD
|-449
|EURNZD
|-699
|USDCHF
|350
|EURCHF
|-349
|EURGBP
|-149
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +596.50 USD
Worst trade: -719 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +647.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 156.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
