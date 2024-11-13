SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Friman Sum Edang
Tenten Firmansyah

Friman Sum Edang

Tenten Firmansyah
0 reviews
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -44%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
675
Profit Trades:
284 (42.07%)
Loss Trades:
391 (57.93%)
Best trade:
596.50 USD
Worst trade:
-719.00 USD
Gross Profit:
36 227.33 USD (635 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 483.39 USD (694 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (647.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 429.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
46.67%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
411 (60.89%)
Short Trades:
264 (39.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-7.79 USD
Average Profit:
127.56 USD
Average Loss:
-106.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 156.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 156.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-24.59%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 461.95 USD
Maximal:
5 529.25 USD (27.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.55% (5 380.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.24% (20.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 499
NQ100.R 53
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 16
GBPJPY 15
USDJPY 14
CL.R 14
SP500.R 8
DJ30.R 7
USDCAD 6
EURJPY 4
CADJPY 3
AUDUSD 3
CHFJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURNZD 1
USDCHF 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3.2K
NQ100.R -1.5K
GBPUSD 292
EURUSD 153
GBPJPY 36
USDJPY -70
CL.R -401
SP500.R -188
DJ30.R -48
USDCAD 21
EURJPY -113
CADJPY 141
AUDUSD -120
CHFJPY 74
NZDJPY -104
AUDCAD -26
NZDUSD -83
EURAUD -95
GBPNZD 45
GBPCAD -33
EURNZD -42
USDCHF 38
EURCHF -42
EURGBP -21
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -24K
NQ100.R -29K
GBPUSD 3.3K
EURUSD 2K
GBPJPY 787
USDJPY 489
CL.R -317
SP500.R -8.6K
DJ30.R -406
USDCAD 541
EURJPY -501
CADJPY 1.2K
AUDUSD -1.3K
CHFJPY 715
NZDJPY -1.5K
AUDCAD -315
NZDUSD -374
EURAUD -899
GBPNZD 429
GBPCAD -449
EURNZD -699
USDCHF 350
EURCHF -349
EURGBP -149
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +596.50 USD
Worst trade: -719 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +647.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 156.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 4
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
318 more...
No reviews
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 01:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 02:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 07:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 01:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.31 01:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Friman Sum Edang
30 USD per month
-44%
0
0
USD
337
USD
66
0%
675
42%
47%
0.87
-7.79
USD
54%
1:50
