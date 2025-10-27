SignalsSections
Teerathad Booranawisedkul

EAAIA

Teerathad Booranawisedkul
3 reviews
60 weeks
1 / 1.6K USD
growth since 2024 -11%
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 036
Profit Trades:
811 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
225 (21.72%)
Best trade:
59.70 USD
Worst trade:
-109.12 USD
Gross Profit:
5 251.21 USD (504 083 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 465.50 USD (198 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (328.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.89 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
8.09%
Max deposit load:
34.80%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
521 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
515 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-15.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-588.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.58 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
124.74%
Annual Forecast:
1 513.48%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.94 USD
Maximal:
739.60 USD (35.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.30% (739.60 USD)
By Equity:
37.74% (141.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1023
BTCUSD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
BTCUSD 23
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 136K
BTCUSD 174K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.70 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -588.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.30 × 1015
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.37 × 59
Tickmill-Live
2.75 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live27
3.21 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
3.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live22
3.46 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.85 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live03
3.93 × 60
Pepperstone-Edge09
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
4.91 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live33
5.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
5.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
5.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
5.05 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live14
5.57 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live17
6.12 × 211
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
6.38 × 13
23 more...
Average rating:
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.10.27 12:51 
 

Please don't end the signal, its hard times on Gold. But I like this trading style and will be following

Guosheng Chen
1057
Guosheng Chen 2025.08.03 13:35 
 

更换账号

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.24 03:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2026.01.02 03:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 14:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 12:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 01:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 351 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 09:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 09:44
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.34% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 09:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 20:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 04:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 18:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.06 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 22:30
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
