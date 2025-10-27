- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 036
Profit Trades:
811 (78.28%)
Loss Trades:
225 (21.72%)
Best trade:
59.70 USD
Worst trade:
-109.12 USD
Gross Profit:
5 251.21 USD (504 083 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 465.50 USD (198 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (328.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.89 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
8.09%
Max deposit load:
34.80%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
521 (50.29%)
Short Trades:
515 (49.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
1.72 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-15.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-588.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.58 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
124.74%
Annual Forecast:
1 513.48%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.94 USD
Maximal:
739.60 USD (35.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.30% (739.60 USD)
By Equity:
37.74% (141.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1023
|BTCUSD
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|136K
|BTCUSD
|174K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +59.70 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +328.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -588.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.30 × 1015
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.37 × 59
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.75 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|3.21 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live7
|3.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|3.46 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.85 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|3.93 × 60
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|4.91 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|5.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|5.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|5.05 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|5.57 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.12 × 211
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|6.38 × 13
Please don't end the signal, its hard times on Gold. But I like this trading style and will be following
更换账号
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu