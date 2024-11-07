- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
20 (36.36%)
Loss Trades:
35 (63.64%)
Best trade:
54.56 USD
Worst trade:
-45.25 USD
Gross Profit:
547.84 USD (43 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-773.34 USD (88 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (108.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
47.21%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
28 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-4.10 USD
Average Profit:
27.39 USD
Average Loss:
-22.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-166.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.36 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.14%
Annual Forecast:
122.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
298.77 USD
Maximal:
411.63 USD (36.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.79% (411.63 USD)
By Equity:
6.46% (43.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NQ100.R
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-322
|GBPUSD
|33
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|-10
|EURGBP
|56
|AUDJPY
|-23
|USDCHF
|83
|EURCHF
|-53
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|33
|NQ100.R
|-45
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|526
|NZDUSD
|-68
|USDCAD
|-752
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|3.7K
|EURCHF
|-1.7K
|GBPAUD
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|531
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|NQ100.R
|-23K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.56 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 31
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 6
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
