Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AKUNHPPMRG
Farizal Kriswandi

AKUNHPPMRG

Farizal Kriswandi
0 reviews
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -26%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
20 (36.36%)
Loss Trades:
35 (63.64%)
Best trade:
54.56 USD
Worst trade:
-45.25 USD
Gross Profit:
547.84 USD (43 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-773.34 USD (88 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (108.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
128.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
47.21%
Max deposit load:
8.56%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
28 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-4.10 USD
Average Profit:
27.39 USD
Average Loss:
-22.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-166.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.36 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
10.14%
Annual Forecast:
122.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
298.77 USD
Maximal:
411.63 USD (36.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.79% (411.63 USD)
By Equity:
6.46% (43.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
EURGBP 2
AUDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
EURCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
NQ100.R 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -322
GBPUSD 33
GBPJPY 1
NZDUSD -3
USDCAD -10
EURGBP 56
AUDJPY -23
USDCHF 83
EURCHF -53
GBPAUD 18
EURJPY 6
USDJPY 33
NQ100.R -45
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -31K
GBPUSD 1.4K
GBPJPY 526
NZDUSD -68
USDCAD -752
EURGBP 1.4K
AUDJPY -1.7K
USDCHF 3.7K
EURCHF -1.7K
GBPAUD 2.9K
EURJPY 531
USDJPY 2.5K
NQ100.R -23K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.56 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 31
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
technical only
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.