- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
872
Profit Trades:
629 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
243 (27.87%)
Best trade:
292.00 USD
Worst trade:
-271.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 954.47 USD (113 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 290.82 USD (105 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (24.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
79.60%
Max deposit load:
5.36%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
394 (45.18%)
Short Trades:
478 (54.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.29 USD
Average Loss:
-17.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 598.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 598.73 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.15 USD
Maximal:
1 598.73 USD (25.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.83% (1 598.73 USD)
By Equity:
24.05% (1 417.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|247
|AUDNZD
|226
|GBPUSD
|224
|NZDCAD
|174
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-987
|AUDNZD
|-242
|GBPUSD
|513
|NZDCAD
|378
|EURUSD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-5.6K
|AUDNZD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|EURUSD
|16
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +292.00 USD
Worst trade: -272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 598.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 30
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.14 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.15 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.43 × 134
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.50 × 684
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.56 × 881
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.57 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.67 × 9
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.67 × 274
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.67 × 261
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.67 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.67 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.82 × 28
|
Exness-Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
63
99%
872
72%
80%
0.92
-0.39
USD
USD
26%
1:500