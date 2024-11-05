SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PS1A
Yeuk Kai Lo

PS1A

Yeuk Kai Lo
0 reviews
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -6%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
872
Profit Trades:
629 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
243 (27.87%)
Best trade:
292.00 USD
Worst trade:
-271.87 USD
Gross Profit:
3 954.47 USD (113 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 290.82 USD (105 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (24.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
376.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
79.60%
Max deposit load:
5.36%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
394 (45.18%)
Short Trades:
478 (54.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.29 USD
Average Loss:
-17.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 598.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 598.73 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.15 USD
Maximal:
1 598.73 USD (25.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.83% (1 598.73 USD)
By Equity:
24.05% (1 417.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 247
AUDNZD 226
GBPUSD 224
NZDCAD 174
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -987
AUDNZD -242
GBPUSD 513
NZDCAD 378
EURUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -5.6K
AUDNZD -12K
GBPUSD 6.8K
NZDCAD 18K
EURUSD 16
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +292.00 USD
Worst trade: -272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 598.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 30
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 3
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 2
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.14 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.15 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.43 × 134
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.50 × 684
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.56 × 881
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.57 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.67 × 9
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 274
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.67 × 261
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live03
1.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.67 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
1.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.82 × 28
Exness-Real8
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 4
19 more...
No reviews
2025.09.30 01:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 06:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 313 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 302 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.16 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.14 08:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.09 21:08
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.07 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.20 13:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.05% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.17 13:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.03 11:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.17 11:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.27 02:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.14 00:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.13 23:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.10 23:54
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.10 23:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.08 02:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
