- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
387
Profit Trades:
166 (42.89%)
Loss Trades:
221 (57.11%)
Best trade:
179.67 USD
Worst trade:
-119.39 USD
Gross Profit:
10 146.31 USD (109 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 319.83 USD (89 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (545.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
545.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
71.48%
Max deposit load:
26.81%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.13
Long Trades:
178 (45.99%)
Short Trades:
209 (54.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
4.72 USD
Average Profit:
61.12 USD
Average Loss:
-37.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-526.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-526.38 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-6.07%
Annual Forecast:
-73.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.56 USD
Maximal:
855.50 USD (14.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.17% (462.28 USD)
By Equity:
15.79% (56.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|37
|GBPUSD
|35
|GBPJPY
|29
|EURUSD
|27
|AUDUSD
|25
|USDCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|19
|GBPCAD
|19
|NZDUSD
|17
|XAUUSD
|16
|EURCAD
|16
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPCHF
|13
|AUDJPY
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|EURAUD
|12
|NZDCAD
|11
|EURGBP
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|9
|AUDNZD
|7
|CHFJPY
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURNZD
|2
|GBPNZD
|1
|NAS100e
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|650
|GBPUSD
|-490
|GBPJPY
|450
|EURUSD
|-131
|AUDUSD
|-124
|USDCHF
|296
|AUDCAD
|363
|GBPCAD
|-7
|NZDUSD
|-20
|XAUUSD
|-148
|EURCAD
|183
|USDJPY
|100
|GBPCHF
|160
|AUDJPY
|-95
|EURCHF
|157
|EURAUD
|380
|NZDCAD
|-159
|EURGBP
|55
|EURJPY
|-45
|NZDJPY
|84
|AUDNZD
|-164
|CHFJPY
|244
|GBPAUD
|-17
|EURNZD
|151
|GBPNZD
|-47
|NAS100e
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPJPY
|8.6K
|EURUSD
|961
|AUDUSD
|-1.4K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|-31
|NZDUSD
|-953
|XAUUSD
|-4.4K
|EURCAD
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|GBPCHF
|172
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|EURCHF
|162
|EURAUD
|2.5K
|NZDCAD
|234
|EURGBP
|948
|EURJPY
|-279
|NZDJPY
|765
|AUDNZD
|-131
|CHFJPY
|2.2K
|GBPAUD
|-2.5K
|EURNZD
|3K
|GBPNZD
|-1.3K
|NAS100e
|50
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.67 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +545.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -526.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.68 × 40
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|3.85 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.28 × 125
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.86 × 570
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|7.52 × 434
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.06 × 597
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.08 × 164
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|9.46 × 105
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|10.50 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|11.01 × 178
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|23.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
195%
0
0
USD
USD
214
USD
USD
60
0%
387
42%
71%
1.21
4.72
USD
USD
37%
1:500