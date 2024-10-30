The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro 1.68 × 40 JunoMarkets-Server 3.85 × 72 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 5.28 × 125 VantageInternational-Live 6.86 × 570 Exness-MT5Real5 7.52 × 434 FusionMarkets-Live 8.06 × 597 ICMarketsSC-MT5 8.08 × 164 VantageInternational-Live 6 9.46 × 105 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 10.50 × 133 VantageInternational-Live 4 11.01 × 178 JunoMarkets-Live 23.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor