Achmad Afandi

Afandi Achmad Dupoin

Achmad Afandi
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 195%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
387
Profit Trades:
166 (42.89%)
Loss Trades:
221 (57.11%)
Best trade:
179.67 USD
Worst trade:
-119.39 USD
Gross Profit:
10 146.31 USD (109 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 319.83 USD (89 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (545.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
545.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
71.48%
Max deposit load:
26.81%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.13
Long Trades:
178 (45.99%)
Short Trades:
209 (54.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
4.72 USD
Average Profit:
61.12 USD
Average Loss:
-37.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-526.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-526.38 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-6.07%
Annual Forecast:
-73.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.56 USD
Maximal:
855.50 USD (14.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.17% (462.28 USD)
By Equity:
15.79% (56.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 37
GBPUSD 35
GBPJPY 29
EURUSD 27
AUDUSD 25
USDCHF 24
AUDCAD 19
GBPCAD 19
NZDUSD 17
XAUUSD 16
EURCAD 16
USDJPY 15
GBPCHF 13
AUDJPY 12
EURCHF 12
EURAUD 12
NZDCAD 11
EURGBP 10
EURJPY 9
NZDJPY 9
AUDNZD 7
CHFJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
EURNZD 2
GBPNZD 1
NAS100e 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 650
GBPUSD -490
GBPJPY 450
EURUSD -131
AUDUSD -124
USDCHF 296
AUDCAD 363
GBPCAD -7
NZDUSD -20
XAUUSD -148
EURCAD 183
USDJPY 100
GBPCHF 160
AUDJPY -95
EURCHF 157
EURAUD 380
NZDCAD -159
EURGBP 55
EURJPY -45
NZDJPY 84
AUDNZD -164
CHFJPY 244
GBPAUD -17
EURNZD 151
GBPNZD -47
NAS100e 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 2.9K
GBPUSD -1.2K
GBPJPY 8.6K
EURUSD 961
AUDUSD -1.4K
USDCHF 2.1K
AUDCAD 2.5K
GBPCAD -31
NZDUSD -953
XAUUSD -4.4K
EURCAD 4.1K
USDJPY 2.6K
GBPCHF 172
AUDJPY -2K
EURCHF 162
EURAUD 2.5K
NZDCAD 234
EURGBP 948
EURJPY -279
NZDJPY 765
AUDNZD -131
CHFJPY 2.2K
GBPAUD -2.5K
EURNZD 3K
GBPNZD -1.3K
NAS100e 50
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.67 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +545.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -526.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
1.68 × 40
JunoMarkets-Server
3.85 × 72
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.28 × 125
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
Exness-MT5Real5
7.52 × 434
FusionMarkets-Live
8.06 × 597
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
JunoMarkets-Live
23.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 17:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 18:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 20:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 00:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.27 14:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 10:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 00:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 05:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 19:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 10:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 23:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Afandi Achmad Dupoin
30 USD per month
195%
0
0
USD
214
USD
60
0%
387
42%
71%
1.21
4.72
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

