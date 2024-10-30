SignalsSections
Philipus Kristiono Adiwinata

Mt5 Mezzo Forte EA

Philipus Kristiono Adiwinata
0 reviews
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -68%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
595 (92.24%)
Loss Trades:
50 (7.75%)
Best trade:
166.81 USD
Worst trade:
-498.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 814.94 USD (264 163 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 329.51 USD (245 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (199.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
247.98 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
56.85%
Max deposit load:
16.87%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
447 (69.30%)
Short Trades:
198 (30.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
-66.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-302.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-498.34 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
747.98 USD
Maximal:
1 517.62 USD (141.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.63% (1 307.37 USD)
By Equity:
95.99% (354.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 643
GBPUSD.sv 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv -515
GBPUSD.sv 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 19K
GBPUSD.sv 47
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +166.81 USD
Worst trade: -498 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -302.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 06:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 05:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 18:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 09:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 06:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 15:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 20:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 334 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 07:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 07:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 16:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
