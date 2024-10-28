SignalsSections
Tian Yong Gao

Golden Grid

Tian Yong Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 41%
XMGlobal-Real 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 833
Profit Trades:
9 650 (98.13%)
Loss Trades:
183 (1.86%)
Best trade:
72.28 USD
Worst trade:
-3 887.40 USD
Gross Profit:
56 389.28 USD (5 399 054 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 876.31 USD (3 546 395 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3540 (13 417.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 229.61 USD (528)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.86%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
9 682 (98.46%)
Short Trades:
151 (1.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
5.84 USD
Average Loss:
-261.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
82 (-26 396.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 396.97 USD (82)
Monthly growth:
8.57%
Annual Forecast:
103.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 716.64 USD
Maximal:
38 529.96 USD (74.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.36% (38 529.96 USD)
By Equity:
70.89% (33 196.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 9833
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 8.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 1.9M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.28 USD
Worst trade: -3 887 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 528
Maximum consecutive losses: 82
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 417.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26 396.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

黄金网格，风险与机遇并存！
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.31 00:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 13:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 11:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 01:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 16:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 15:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 11:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 22:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 08:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 351 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 06:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 08:30
No swaps are charged
