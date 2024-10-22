SignalsSections
Kamil Filip Maleszka

Dax mini

Kamil Filip Maleszka
0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 577%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 063
Profit Trades:
4 051 (80.01%)
Loss Trades:
1 012 (19.99%)
Best trade:
947.92 USD
Worst trade:
-902.14 USD
Gross Profit:
35 539.74 USD (1 529 913 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 089.56 USD (1 086 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (268.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 115.94 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
76.51%
Max deposit load:
114.61%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
2 679 (52.91%)
Short Trades:
2 384 (47.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
8.77 USD
Average Loss:
-30.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-539.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 841.75 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.30%
Annual Forecast:
40.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.14 USD
Maximal:
2 240.03 USD (42.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.30% (766.27 USD)
By Equity:
41.19% (809.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 5063
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash 4.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 443K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +947.92 USD
Worst trade: -902 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -539.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

new dax mini account
No reviews
2025.12.18 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 16:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 12:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 15:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 11:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 12:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 09:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 11:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 10:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
