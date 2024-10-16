SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FEA Indonesia
Moh Heri

FEA Indonesia

Moh Heri
0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 10%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 521
Profit Trades:
5 852 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
2 669 (31.32%)
Best trade:
210.50 USD
Worst trade:
-579.49 USD
Gross Profit:
11 755.90 USD (1 722 073 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 450.25 USD (1 707 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (11.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.29 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
95.03%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
4 406 (51.71%)
Short Trades:
4 115 (48.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-4.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-329.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 238.71 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-15.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
857.81 USD
Maximal:
4 781.21 USD (34.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.14% (4 026.91 USD)
By Equity:
12.36% (3 845.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3638
NZDCAD 1960
AUDNZD 1282
GBPJPY 772
EURUSD 516
AUDCHF 280
BTCUSD 34
XAUUSD 28
GBPUSD 5
USDCAD 3
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 981
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 159
GBPJPY -3.8K
EURUSD 312
AUDCHF 166
BTCUSD 26
XAUUSD 107
GBPUSD 3
USDCAD 1
USDJPY 3
AUDUSD -2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -30K
NZDCAD -13K
AUDNZD -12K
GBPJPY -73K
EURUSD 2.6K
AUDCHF -856
BTCUSD 128K
XAUUSD 11K
GBPUSD -73
USDCAD 34
USDJPY 529
AUDUSD -94
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.50 USD
Worst trade: -579 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.33 × 9
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.09 × 2037
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
28 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2025.12.22 09:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 2.07% of days out of 434 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 21:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 18:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 02:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 17:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 10:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 08:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FEA Indonesia
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
66
98%
8 521
68%
95%
0.94
-0.08
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.