Trades:
8 521
Profit Trades:
5 852 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
2 669 (31.32%)
Best trade:
210.50 USD
Worst trade:
-579.49 USD
Gross Profit:
11 755.90 USD (1 722 073 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 450.25 USD (1 707 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (11.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.29 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
95.03%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
4 406 (51.71%)
Short Trades:
4 115 (48.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-4.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-329.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 238.71 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-15.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
857.81 USD
Maximal:
4 781.21 USD (34.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.14% (4 026.91 USD)
By Equity:
12.36% (3 845.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3638
|NZDCAD
|1960
|AUDNZD
|1282
|GBPJPY
|772
|EURUSD
|516
|AUDCHF
|280
|BTCUSD
|34
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|3
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|981
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|159
|GBPJPY
|-3.8K
|EURUSD
|312
|AUDCHF
|166
|BTCUSD
|26
|XAUUSD
|107
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|-2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-30K
|NZDCAD
|-13K
|AUDNZD
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|-73K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|AUDCHF
|-856
|BTCUSD
|128K
|XAUUSD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|-73
|USDCAD
|34
|USDJPY
|529
|AUDUSD
|-94
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +210.50 USD
Worst trade: -579 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -329.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.33 × 9
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.09 × 2037
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
