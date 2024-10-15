SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SkyTrade Live 2 HKD
Kin Yuen So

SkyTrade Live 2 HKD

Kin Yuen So
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 379%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
401 (81.17%)
Loss Trades:
93 (18.83%)
Best trade:
1 989.08 HKD
Worst trade:
-2 241.22 HKD
Gross Profit:
39 119.81 HKD (161 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 322.37 HKD (50 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (726.51 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 420.89 HKD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
93.33%
Max deposit load:
37.56%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
12.40
Long Trades:
273 (55.26%)
Short Trades:
221 (44.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.46
Expected Payoff:
56.27 HKD
Average Profit:
97.56 HKD
Average Loss:
-121.75 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-472.16 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 241.22 HKD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.22%
Annual Forecast:
269.66%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 HKD
Maximal:
2 241.22 HKD (9.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.35% (2 241.22 HKD)
By Equity:
79.67% (13 659.83 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCHF+ 90
XAUUSD+ 56
EURCHF+ 43
USDCHF+ 37
CADCHF+ 36
EURAUD+ 29
AUDCAD+ 29
GBPUSD+ 28
EURUSD+ 27
EURGBP+ 25
AUDNZD+ 25
AUDUSD+ 25
EURCAD+ 22
USDCAD+ 22
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHF+ 421
XAUUSD+ 1.1K
EURCHF+ 227
USDCHF+ -42
CADCHF+ 936
EURAUD+ 88
AUDCAD+ 90
GBPUSD+ 120
EURUSD+ 172
EURGBP+ 112
AUDNZD+ 92
AUDUSD+ 114
EURCAD+ 56
USDCAD+ 65
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHF+ 8.5K
XAUUSD+ 63K
EURCHF+ 7.1K
USDCHF+ 2.7K
CADCHF+ 4.6K
EURAUD+ 1.4K
AUDCAD+ -1.2K
GBPUSD+ 5.2K
EURUSD+ 4.8K
EURGBP+ 1.8K
AUDNZD+ 4.4K
AUDUSD+ 2.3K
EURCAD+ 3.9K
USDCAD+ 3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Start date: 2024/10/14

EA: BBLazyKDM

Deposit: 10,000 HKD

No reviews
