- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
401 (81.17%)
Loss Trades:
93 (18.83%)
Best trade:
1 989.08 HKD
Worst trade:
-2 241.22 HKD
Gross Profit:
39 119.81 HKD (161 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 322.37 HKD (50 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (726.51 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 420.89 HKD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
93.33%
Max deposit load:
37.56%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
12.40
Long Trades:
273 (55.26%)
Short Trades:
221 (44.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.46
Expected Payoff:
56.27 HKD
Average Profit:
97.56 HKD
Average Loss:
-121.75 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-472.16 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 241.22 HKD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.22%
Annual Forecast:
269.66%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 HKD
Maximal:
2 241.22 HKD (9.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.35% (2 241.22 HKD)
By Equity:
79.67% (13 659.83 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF+
|90
|XAUUSD+
|56
|EURCHF+
|43
|USDCHF+
|37
|CADCHF+
|36
|EURAUD+
|29
|AUDCAD+
|29
|GBPUSD+
|28
|EURUSD+
|27
|EURGBP+
|25
|AUDNZD+
|25
|AUDUSD+
|25
|EURCAD+
|22
|USDCAD+
|22
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCHF+
|421
|XAUUSD+
|1.1K
|EURCHF+
|227
|USDCHF+
|-42
|CADCHF+
|936
|EURAUD+
|88
|AUDCAD+
|90
|GBPUSD+
|120
|EURUSD+
|172
|EURGBP+
|112
|AUDNZD+
|92
|AUDUSD+
|114
|EURCAD+
|56
|USDCAD+
|65
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCHF+
|8.5K
|XAUUSD+
|63K
|EURCHF+
|7.1K
|USDCHF+
|2.7K
|CADCHF+
|4.6K
|EURAUD+
|1.4K
|AUDCAD+
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD+
|5.2K
|EURUSD+
|4.8K
|EURGBP+
|1.8K
|AUDNZD+
|4.4K
|AUDUSD+
|2.3K
|EURCAD+
|3.9K
|USDCAD+
|3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 989.08 HKD
Worst trade: -2 241 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +726.51 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -472.16 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Start date: 2024/10/14
EA: BBLazyKDM
Deposit: 10,000 HKD
No reviews