Kamil Filip Maleszka

Dax Old New Acc

Kamil Filip Maleszka
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 57%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 026
Profit Trades:
1 551 (76.55%)
Loss Trades:
475 (23.45%)
Best trade:
285.96 USD
Worst trade:
-561.87 USD
Gross Profit:
20 155.85 USD (904 866 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 441.07 USD (878 242 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (51.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 062.55 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
73.54%
Max deposit load:
72.24%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.26
Long Trades:
1 053 (51.97%)
Short Trades:
973 (48.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.34 USD
Average Profit:
13.00 USD
Average Loss:
-36.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-121.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 089.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.69%
Annual Forecast:
7.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 199.67 USD (16.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.57% (1 199.67 USD)
By Equity:
21.00% (1 301.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 2026
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash 2.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 27K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +285.96 USD
Worst trade: -562 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 17:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.07 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.17 11:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.15 17:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.10.09 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.10.08 12:12
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2024.10.08 12:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.08 12:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
