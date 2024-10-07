- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 448
Profit Trades:
797 (55.04%)
Loss Trades:
651 (44.96%)
Best trade:
2 393.30 USD
Worst trade:
-5 724.00 USD
Gross Profit:
231 750.40 USD (164 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241 734.19 USD (163 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (4 318.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 318.00 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
3.73%
Max deposit load:
23.86%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
777 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
671 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-6.89 USD
Average Profit:
290.78 USD
Average Loss:
-371.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 337.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 732.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.05%
Annual Forecast:
24.90%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 982.29 USD
Maximal:
28 749.70 USD (161.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.05% (28 672.20 USD)
By Equity:
26.24% (18 932.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|1447
|UKOIL
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-10K
|UKOIL
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|721
|UKOIL
|-9
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 393.30 USD
Worst trade: -5 724 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 318.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 337.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Nasdaq indice CFD scalping only, as a risk you should use 1$ per point per 3000$ at most on your account. I use IG.com as a broker for this account, they don't have fake quotes that wick to trigger stop losses like some other brokers.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
60K
USD
USD
83
97%
1 448
55%
4%
0.95
-6.89
USD
USD
34%
1:200