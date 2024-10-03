SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trendfollowing MOEX
Denis Abrosimov

Trendfollowing MOEX

Denis Abrosimov
0 reviews
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -16%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 230
Profit Trades:
779 (34.93%)
Loss Trades:
1 451 (65.07%)
Best trade:
27 817.97 RUB
Worst trade:
-8 363.15 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 374 748.70 RUB (509 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 482 817.29 RUB (535 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (62 460.51 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91 520.01 RUB (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
54.72%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
1 938 (86.91%)
Short Trades:
292 (13.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-48.46 RUB
Average Profit:
1 764.76 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 021.93 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-36 010.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38 958.31 RUB (20)
Monthly growth:
-9.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117 830.28 RUB
Maximal:
227 348.00 RUB (109.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.07% (158 737.27 RUB)
By Equity:
13.65% (13 222.68 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
RIZ5 470
SiH5 413
SiU5 278
RIU5 260
SiZ4 212
RIM5 211
SiZ5 101
RIH5 93
SiM5 90
SiU4 66
RIH6 21
SiH6 15
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
RIZ5 -244
SiH5 -490
SiU5 377
RIU5 -392
SiZ4 650
RIM5 -1.1K
SiZ5 -446
RIH5 1.3K
SiM5 -904
SiU4 -150
RIH6 -193
SiH6 -195
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
RIZ5 -4.7K
SiH5 -12K
SiU5 19K
RIU5 -17K
SiZ4 21K
RIM5 -20K
SiZ5 -9.4K
RIH5 29K
SiM5 -21K
SiU4 -3.7K
RIH6 -4.4K
SiH6 -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27 817.97 RUB
Worst trade: -8 363 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +62 460.51 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -36 010.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Тренд-следящая алгостратегия для фьючерса Si.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trendfollowing MOEX
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
263K
RUB
73
99%
2 230
34%
55%
0.92
-48.46
RUB
43%
1:1
Copy

