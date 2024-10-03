- Growth
- Portfolio Value
- Equity
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 230
Profit Trades:
779 (34.93%)
Loss Trades:
1 451 (65.07%)
Best trade:
27 817.97 RUB
Worst trade:
-8 363.15 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 374 748.70 RUB (509 615 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 482 817.29 RUB (535 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (62 460.51 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91 520.01 RUB (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
54.72%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
1 938 (86.91%)
Short Trades:
292 (13.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-48.46 RUB
Average Profit:
1 764.76 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 021.93 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-36 010.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38 958.31 RUB (20)
Monthly growth:
-9.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117 830.28 RUB
Maximal:
227 348.00 RUB (109.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.07% (158 737.27 RUB)
By Equity:
13.65% (13 222.68 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|RIZ5
|470
|SiH5
|413
|SiU5
|278
|RIU5
|260
|SiZ4
|212
|RIM5
|211
|SiZ5
|101
|RIH5
|93
|SiM5
|90
|SiU4
|66
|RIH6
|21
|SiH6
|15
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|RIZ5
|-244
|SiH5
|-490
|SiU5
|377
|RIU5
|-392
|SiZ4
|650
|RIM5
|-1.1K
|SiZ5
|-446
|RIH5
|1.3K
|SiM5
|-904
|SiU4
|-150
|RIH6
|-193
|SiH6
|-195
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|RIZ5
|-4.7K
|SiH5
|-12K
|SiU5
|19K
|RIU5
|-17K
|SiZ4
|21K
|RIM5
|-20K
|SiZ5
|-9.4K
|RIH5
|29K
|SiM5
|-21K
|SiU4
|-3.7K
|RIH6
|-4.4K
|SiH6
|-2.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27 817.97 RUB
Worst trade: -8 363 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +62 460.51 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -36 010.00 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Тренд-следящая алгостратегия для фьючерса Si.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
263K
RUB
RUB
73
99%
2 230
34%
55%
0.92
-48.46
RUB
RUB
43%
1:1