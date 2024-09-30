SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Almus
Nikolay Borisov

Almus

Nikolay Borisov
0 reviews
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -68%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 368
Profit Trades:
556 (40.64%)
Loss Trades:
812 (59.36%)
Best trade:
1 096.46 EUR
Worst trade:
-291.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
31 252.92 EUR (179 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 635.10 EUR (177 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (471.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 105.22 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
22.81%
Max deposit load:
14.76%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
712 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
656 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-3.20 EUR
Average Profit:
56.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-43.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-3 692.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 692.49 EUR (30)
Monthly growth:
-23.21%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 564.94 EUR
Maximal:
8 397.11 EUR (84.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.18% (8 316.74 EUR)
By Equity:
6.61% (8.88 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1368
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 2.6K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 096.46 EUR
Worst trade: -291 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +471.17 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 692.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live03
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live12
0.36 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.40 × 5
Exness-Real9
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.93 × 770
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.95 × 256
ICMarkets-Live14
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
3.67 × 3
Ava-Real 3
3.78 × 148
FBS-Real-2
5.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
5.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
5.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
6.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
12.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 09:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 04:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.11 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 19:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 16:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 18:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 01:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 18:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.24 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.20 22:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.14 01:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.01.10 09:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.30 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.