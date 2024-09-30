The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live11 0.11 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.11 × 27 ICMarkets-Live03 0.25 × 4 ICMarkets-Live20 0.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live12 0.36 × 95 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.40 × 5 Exness-Real9 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.93 × 770 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.95 × 256 ICMarkets-Live14 1.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live18 1.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 2.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live22 3.67 × 3 Ava-Real 3 3.78 × 148 FBS-Real-2 5.00 × 1 Alpari-ECN1 5.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 5.00 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge07 6.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live05 12.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor