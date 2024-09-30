- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 368
Profit Trades:
556 (40.64%)
Loss Trades:
812 (59.36%)
Best trade:
1 096.46 EUR
Worst trade:
-291.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
31 252.92 EUR (179 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 635.10 EUR (177 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (471.17 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 105.22 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
22.81%
Max deposit load:
14.76%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
712 (52.05%)
Short Trades:
656 (47.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-3.20 EUR
Average Profit:
56.21 EUR
Average Loss:
-43.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
30 (-3 692.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 692.49 EUR (30)
Monthly growth:
-23.21%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 564.94 EUR
Maximal:
8 397.11 EUR (84.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.18% (8 316.74 EUR)
By Equity:
6.61% (8.88 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1368
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 096.46 EUR
Worst trade: -291 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +471.17 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 692.49 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.36 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.93 × 770
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.95 × 256
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|3.67 × 3
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.78 × 148
|
FBS-Real-2
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|5.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|5.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|6.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|12.00 × 1
