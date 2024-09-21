- Growth
Trades:
876
Profit Trades:
364 (41.55%)
Loss Trades:
512 (58.45%)
Best trade:
205.28 USD
Worst trade:
-194.40 USD
Gross Profit:
16 242.56 USD (560 030 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 191.53 USD (509 274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (30.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
478.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
66.59%
Max deposit load:
42.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
490 (55.94%)
Short Trades:
386 (44.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-3.37 USD
Average Profit:
44.62 USD
Average Loss:
-37.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-391.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 044.81 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-11.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 822.83 USD
Maximal:
3 921.81 USD (654.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.11% (3 921.81 USD)
By Equity:
15.13% (204.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|346
|GBPJPY
|148
|USDJPY
|108
|GBPUSD
|85
|EURNZD
|57
|EURUSD
|45
|USDCAD
|29
|AUDUSD
|26
|USDCHF
|25
|CADJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|-887
|GBPUSD
|-699
|EURNZD
|-255
|EURUSD
|-83
|USDCAD
|482
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|USDCHF
|-273
|CADJPY
|-14
|EURGBP
|-214
|CHFJPY
|-7
|NZDUSD
|-7
|AUDJPY
|-16
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|77K
|GBPJPY
|-13K
|USDJPY
|-5.5K
|GBPUSD
|444
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|3K
|USDCAD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|-5.9K
|USDCHF
|-961
|CADJPY
|-1.3K
|EURGBP
|-242
|CHFJPY
|-971
|NZDUSD
|-696
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +205.28 USD
Worst trade: -194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -391.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
