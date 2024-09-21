SignalsSections
Rifqi Akmal Adrianto

FraxQR

Rifqi Akmal Adrianto
0 reviews
137 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
876
Profit Trades:
364 (41.55%)
Loss Trades:
512 (58.45%)
Best trade:
205.28 USD
Worst trade:
-194.40 USD
Gross Profit:
16 242.56 USD (560 030 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 191.53 USD (509 274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (30.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
478.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
66.59%
Max deposit load:
42.13%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
490 (55.94%)
Short Trades:
386 (44.06%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-3.37 USD
Average Profit:
44.62 USD
Average Loss:
-37.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-391.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 044.81 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-11.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 822.83 USD
Maximal:
3 921.81 USD (654.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.11% (3 921.81 USD)
By Equity:
15.13% (204.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 346
GBPJPY 148
USDJPY 108
GBPUSD 85
EURNZD 57
EURUSD 45
USDCAD 29
AUDUSD 26
USDCHF 25
CADJPY 2
EURGBP 2
CHFJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
GBPJPY -1.1K
USDJPY -887
GBPUSD -699
EURNZD -255
EURUSD -83
USDCAD 482
AUDUSD -1K
USDCHF -273
CADJPY -14
EURGBP -214
CHFJPY -7
NZDUSD -7
AUDJPY -16
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 77K
GBPJPY -13K
USDJPY -5.5K
GBPUSD 444
EURNZD -1.5K
EURUSD 3K
USDCAD 1K
AUDUSD -5.9K
USDCHF -961
CADJPY -1.3K
EURGBP -242
CHFJPY -971
NZDUSD -696
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +205.28 USD
Worst trade: -194 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -391.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
321 more...
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 07:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.1% of days out of 956 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 09:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 946 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 932 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 11:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 923 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 13:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 00:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 916 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 00:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 04:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 12:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 03:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
