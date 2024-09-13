- Growth
Trades:
1 683
Profit Trades:
908 (53.95%)
Loss Trades:
775 (46.05%)
Best trade:
227.83 USD
Worst trade:
-538.14 USD
Gross Profit:
13 960.57 USD (2 994 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 203.93 USD (3 060 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (153.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.83 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
11.39%
Max deposit load:
153.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
734 (43.61%)
Short Trades:
949 (56.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.74 USD
Average Profit:
15.38 USD
Average Loss:
-19.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-357.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-538.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
166.30%
Annual Forecast:
2 017.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 695.15 USD
Maximal:
2 246.16 USD (87.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.33% (2 246.16 USD)
By Equity:
62.41% (470.62 USD)
I am a professional Forex trader and Account manager from Bangladesh, with a trading background that spans back to 2015.
SUMON ALAMIN
What's app : 01818995653
https://t.me/+8801818995653
