Mohammad Alamin Miah

0 reviews
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -68%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 683
Profit Trades:
908 (53.95%)
Loss Trades:
775 (46.05%)
Best trade:
227.83 USD
Worst trade:
-538.14 USD
Gross Profit:
13 960.57 USD (2 994 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 203.93 USD (3 060 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (153.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
227.83 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
11.39%
Max deposit load:
153.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.55
Long Trades:
734 (43.61%)
Short Trades:
949 (56.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.74 USD
Average Profit:
15.38 USD
Average Loss:
-19.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-357.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-538.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
166.30%
Annual Forecast:
2 017.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 695.15 USD
Maximal:
2 246.16 USD (87.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.33% (2 246.16 USD)
By Equity:
62.41% (470.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1683
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -66K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +227.83 USD
Worst trade: -538 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +153.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -357.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am a professional Forex trader and Account manager from Bangladesh, with a trading background that spans back to 2015.




      SUMON ALAMIN 

What's app : 01818995653

https://t.me/+8801818995653

2026.01.10 14:53
