Trades:
813
Profit Trades:
544 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
269 (33.09%)
Best trade:
14.49 USD
Worst trade:
-55.78 USD
Gross Profit:
521.63 USD (105 965 pips)
Gross Loss:
-562.09 USD (99 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (54.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.20 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
5.62%
Max deposit load:
221.21%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
400 (49.20%)
Short Trades:
413 (50.80%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-2.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-14.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.68 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.43%
Annual Forecast:
-52.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.87 USD
Maximal:
181.60 USD (79.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.68% (181.60 USD)
By Equity:
64.53% (135.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.DE40Cash
|449
|XAUUSD
|196
|.US30Cash
|138
|.USTECHCash
|19
|EURUSD
|7
|.US500Cash
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.DE40Cash
|-2
|XAUUSD
|-32
|.US30Cash
|-1
|.USTECHCash
|-1
|EURUSD
|0
|.US500Cash
|-1
|GBPJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|-3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.DE40Cash
|13K
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|.US30Cash
|-2.2K
|.USTECHCash
|-760
|EURUSD
|-6
|.US500Cash
|-105
|GBPJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|-424
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.49 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.26 × 62
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|2.11 × 2479
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.53 × 3933
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|2.57 × 272
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|3.00 × 1780
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.29 × 91
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|5.20 × 478
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|5.33 × 75
|
Axi-US03-Live
|10.24 × 793
No reviews
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
USD
60
USD
USD
67
0%
813
66%
6%
0.92
-0.05
USD
USD
80%
1:100