Daniel Tarantino

Daniel

Daniel Tarantino
0 reviews
67 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -40%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
813
Profit Trades:
544 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
269 (33.09%)
Best trade:
14.49 USD
Worst trade:
-55.78 USD
Gross Profit:
521.63 USD (105 965 pips)
Gross Loss:
-562.09 USD (99 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (54.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.20 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
5.62%
Max deposit load:
221.21%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
400 (49.20%)
Short Trades:
413 (50.80%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-2.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-14.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.68 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-4.43%
Annual Forecast:
-52.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.87 USD
Maximal:
181.60 USD (79.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.68% (181.60 USD)
By Equity:
64.53% (135.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.DE40Cash 449
XAUUSD 196
.US30Cash 138
.USTECHCash 19
EURUSD 7
.US500Cash 2
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.DE40Cash -2
XAUUSD -32
.US30Cash -1
.USTECHCash -1
EURUSD 0
.US500Cash -1
GBPJPY 0
USDJPY -3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.DE40Cash 13K
XAUUSD -3.6K
.US30Cash -2.2K
.USTECHCash -760
EURUSD -6
.US500Cash -105
GBPJPY 0
USDJPY -424
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.49 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +54.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.26 × 62
RoboForex-Pro-4
2.11 × 2479
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.53 × 3933
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
2.57 × 272
RoboForex-Pro-6
3.00 × 1780
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.29 × 91
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
5.20 × 478
RoboForex-Pro-3
5.33 × 75
Axi-US03-Live
10.24 × 793
No reviews
2025.12.23 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 10:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 13:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.21 11:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.28 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.28 18:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.28 18:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.28 14:23
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 09:09
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 03:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.24 01:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.23 12:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.23 10:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.23 09:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.