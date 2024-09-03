SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kawel Group 4
Andri Yanto

Kawel Group 4

Andri Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
67 weeks
1 / 385 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2024 442%
Exness-Real33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
879
Profit Trades:
807 (91.80%)
Loss Trades:
72 (8.19%)
Best trade:
158.88 USD
Worst trade:
-114.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9 098.99 USD (3 513 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 689.95 USD (684 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (437.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 386.15 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
36.27%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
29.82
Long Trades:
879 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.38
Expected Payoff:
8.43 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-23.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-210.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.75%
Annual Forecast:
69.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.50 USD (3.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.52% (248.50 USD)
By Equity:
36.89% (1 548.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
XAGUSD 241
GBPAUD 4
EURNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
XAGUSD 2.9K
GBPAUD 85
EURNZD 7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8M
XAGUSD 34K
GBPAUD 3.3K
EURNZD 310
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +158.88 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +437.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live12
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.23 × 64
FPMarketsSC-Live3
1.75 × 20
Axi-US06-Live
2.94 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 11
5.75 × 4
Exness-Real16
7.58 × 175
Exness-Real29
9.22 × 202
Exness-Real4
20.80 × 5
Exness-Real
26.55 × 449
No reviews
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.20 08:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 06:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 07:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kawel Group 4
33 USD per month
442%
1
385
USD
4.4K
USD
67
96%
879
91%
36%
5.38
8.43
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.