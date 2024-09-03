- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
879
Profit Trades:
807 (91.80%)
Loss Trades:
72 (8.19%)
Best trade:
158.88 USD
Worst trade:
-114.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9 098.99 USD (3 513 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 689.95 USD (684 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
130 (437.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 386.15 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
36.27%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
29.82
Long Trades:
879 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.38
Expected Payoff:
8.43 USD
Average Profit:
11.28 USD
Average Loss:
-23.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-210.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.75%
Annual Forecast:
69.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
248.50 USD (3.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.52% (248.50 USD)
By Equity:
36.89% (1 548.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|633
|XAGUSD
|241
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURNZD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|XAGUSD
|2.9K
|GBPAUD
|85
|EURNZD
|7
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8M
|XAGUSD
|34K
|GBPAUD
|3.3K
|EURNZD
|310
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +158.88 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +437.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.23 × 64
|
FPMarketsSC-Live3
|1.75 × 20
|
Axi-US06-Live
|2.94 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|5.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|7.58 × 175
|
Exness-Real29
|9.22 × 202
|
Exness-Real4
|20.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|26.55 × 449
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
442%
1
385
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
67
96%
879
91%
36%
5.38
8.43
USD
USD
37%
1:500