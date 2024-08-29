SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Way of the turtle 2
Ka Kit Sun

Way of the turtle 2

Ka Kit Sun
0 reviews
Reliability
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 525%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13 463
Profit Trades:
5 632 (41.83%)
Loss Trades:
7 831 (58.17%)
Best trade:
626.74 USD
Worst trade:
-354.52 USD
Gross Profit:
159 945.42 USD (15 107 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137 877.66 USD (18 595 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (1 427.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 435.24 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.14%
Max deposit load:
41.85%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.28
Long Trades:
8 181 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
5 282 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
28.40 USD
Average Loss:
-17.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-373.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 509.39 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
32.18%
Annual Forecast:
390.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
987.30 USD
Maximal:
4 177.35 USD (53.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.76% (4 177.35 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (353.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 4707
XAUUSD 1985
JPN225 1868
HK50 1813
GER40 583
GBPJPY 578
UK100 361
SpotBrent 347
BTCUSD 292
GBPCAD 257
GBPUSD 153
AUDCAD 149
USDJPY 144
EURUSD 111
GBPAUD 37
USDCAD 30
EURJPY 22
EURCAD 21
NAS100 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 11K
XAUUSD 12K
JPN225 2.8K
HK50 33
GER40 -408
GBPJPY -794
UK100 -566
SpotBrent -230
BTCUSD -1.7K
GBPCAD 418
GBPUSD -199
AUDCAD 194
USDJPY 341
EURUSD 25
GBPAUD -90
USDCAD -208
EURJPY -185
EURCAD -103
NAS100 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 505K
XAUUSD 686K
JPN225 197K
HK50 -6.5K
GER40 18K
GBPJPY -36K
UK100 -31K
SpotBrent -6.7K
BTCUSD -4.9M
GBPCAD 29K
GBPUSD -694
AUDCAD 14K
USDJPY 25K
EURUSD 3.2K
GBPAUD -11K
USDCAD -5.1K
EURJPY -8.6K
EURCAD -3.2K
NAS100 -30
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +626.74 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 427.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -373.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.23 × 40
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 78
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 21
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.15 × 26
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.23 × 2210
ICMarkets-Live02
1.40 × 43
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
Activtrades-Classic Server
1.59 × 32
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
187 more...
No reviews
2025.09.07 03:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 22:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 17:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 16:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 14:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 13:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.31 01:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.31 00:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.26 22:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 01:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 17:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.04 01:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 12:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.28 07:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 04:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
