The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 7 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live12 0.00 × 1 PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo 0.23 × 40 MBTrading-Live 0.33 × 3 FPMarkets-Live2 0.50 × 78 AdmiralMarkets-Live3 0.67 × 3 Tickmill-Live04 0.75 × 4 ICMarkets-Live04 0.87 × 92 Pepperstone-Demo01 1.00 × 21 Pepperstone-Demo02 1.00 × 4 KRCCORP-Real 1.11 × 288 ATCBrokersLiq1-Live 1.15 × 26 EGlobal-Cent4 1.20 × 5 Pepperstone-Edge11 1.23 × 2210 ICMarkets-Live02 1.40 × 43 FXOpen-ECN Live Server 1.47 × 19 InvestAZ-Server 1.54 × 138 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 1.55 × 11 Tickmill-Live 1.58 × 193 Activtrades-Classic Server 1.59 × 32 TradersWay-Live 1.63 × 41 MaxFX-Live Server 1.66 × 35 OctaFX-Real 1.68 × 149 187 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor