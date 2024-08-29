- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13 463
Profit Trades:
5 632 (41.83%)
Loss Trades:
7 831 (58.17%)
Best trade:
626.74 USD
Worst trade:
-354.52 USD
Gross Profit:
159 945.42 USD (15 107 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137 877.66 USD (18 595 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (1 427.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 435.24 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.14%
Max deposit load:
41.85%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
251
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.28
Long Trades:
8 181 (60.77%)
Short Trades:
5 282 (39.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
28.40 USD
Average Loss:
-17.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-373.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 509.39 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
32.18%
Annual Forecast:
390.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
987.30 USD
Maximal:
4 177.35 USD (53.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.76% (4 177.35 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (353.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|4707
|XAUUSD
|1985
|JPN225
|1868
|HK50
|1813
|GER40
|583
|GBPJPY
|578
|UK100
|361
|SpotBrent
|347
|BTCUSD
|292
|GBPCAD
|257
|GBPUSD
|153
|AUDCAD
|149
|USDJPY
|144
|EURUSD
|111
|GBPAUD
|37
|USDCAD
|30
|EURJPY
|22
|EURCAD
|21
|NAS100
|5
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|11K
|XAUUSD
|12K
|JPN225
|2.8K
|HK50
|33
|GER40
|-408
|GBPJPY
|-794
|UK100
|-566
|SpotBrent
|-230
|BTCUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPCAD
|418
|GBPUSD
|-199
|AUDCAD
|194
|USDJPY
|341
|EURUSD
|25
|GBPAUD
|-90
|USDCAD
|-208
|EURJPY
|-185
|EURCAD
|-103
|NAS100
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|505K
|XAUUSD
|686K
|JPN225
|197K
|HK50
|-6.5K
|GER40
|18K
|GBPJPY
|-36K
|UK100
|-31K
|SpotBrent
|-6.7K
|BTCUSD
|-4.9M
|GBPCAD
|29K
|GBPUSD
|-694
|AUDCAD
|14K
|USDJPY
|25K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|GBPAUD
|-11K
|USDCAD
|-5.1K
|EURJPY
|-8.6K
|EURCAD
|-3.2K
|NAS100
|-30
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +626.74 USD
Worst trade: -355 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 427.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -373.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.23 × 40
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 78
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.87 × 92
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 21
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|1.00 × 4
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.15 × 26
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.23 × 2210
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.40 × 43
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.55 × 11
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
Activtrades-Classic Server
|1.59 × 32
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
5000 USD per month
1 525%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
69
100%
13 463
41%
98%
1.16
1.64
USD
USD
59%
1:500