Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
265 (92.65%)
Loss Trades:
21 (7.34%)
Best trade:
154.70 USD
Worst trade:
-115.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 378.20 USD (1 499 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-867.15 USD (231 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (1 349.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.55 USD (70)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
35.56%
Max deposit load:
63.40%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.48
Long Trades:
286 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.20
Expected Payoff:
15.77 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-41.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-210.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.47%
Annual Forecast:
102.80%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
210.00 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.66% (210.00 USD)
By Equity:
36.98% (1 616.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|143
|XAGUSD
|137
|GBPAUD
|4
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|XAGUSD
|2.1K
|GBPAUD
|92
|BTCUSD
|14
|EURNZD
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|XAGUSD
|20K
|GBPAUD
|3.5K
|BTCUSD
|70K
|EURNZD
|290
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +154.70 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 70
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 349.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 15
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
|0.00 × 18
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 15
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 20
|
Exness-Real16
|2.31 × 391
|
Exness-Real6
|2.49 × 39
|
Exness-Real29
|2.74 × 101
|
OctaFX-Real7
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|5.83 × 6
|
Exness-Real33
|11.20 × 50
|
Exness-Real28
|11.46 × 119
|
Exness-Real9
|14.17 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|17.29 × 14
|
MidasFX-Live
|17.80 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real10
|18.00 × 2
|
JustMarkets-Live3
|26.08 × 66
No reviews
