The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real21 0.00 × 4 Axi-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 11 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.00 × 15 STARTRADERFinancial-Live4 0.00 × 18 ECMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 15 Exness-Real4 1.75 × 20 Exness-Real16 2.31 × 391 Exness-Real6 2.49 × 39 Exness-Real29 2.74 × 101 OctaFX-Real7 5.00 × 1 Exness-Real 5.83 × 6 Exness-Real33 11.20 × 50 Exness-Real28 11.46 × 119 Exness-Real9 14.17 × 24 ICMarketsSC-Live06 17.29 × 14 MidasFX-Live 17.80 × 5 OctaFX-Real10 18.00 × 2 JustMarkets-Live3 26.08 × 66