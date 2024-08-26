SignalsSections
Andri Yanto

Kawel Group 1

Andri Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 184%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
265 (92.65%)
Loss Trades:
21 (7.34%)
Best trade:
154.70 USD
Worst trade:
-115.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 378.20 USD (1 499 858 pips)
Gross Loss:
-867.15 USD (231 893 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
70 (1 349.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 349.55 USD (70)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
35.56%
Max deposit load:
63.40%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
21.48
Long Trades:
286 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.20
Expected Payoff:
15.77 USD
Average Profit:
20.30 USD
Average Loss:
-41.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-210.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.47%
Annual Forecast:
102.80%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
210.00 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.66% (210.00 USD)
By Equity:
36.98% (1 616.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 143
XAGUSD 137
GBPAUD 4
BTCUSD 1
EURNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
XAGUSD 2.1K
GBPAUD 92
BTCUSD 14
EURNZD 7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
XAGUSD 20K
GBPAUD 3.5K
BTCUSD 70K
EURNZD 290
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +154.70 USD
Worst trade: -115 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 70
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 349.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 4
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 15
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
0.00 × 18
ECMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 15
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 20
Exness-Real16
2.31 × 391
Exness-Real6
2.49 × 39
Exness-Real29
2.74 × 101
OctaFX-Real7
5.00 × 1
Exness-Real
5.83 × 6
Exness-Real33
11.20 × 50
Exness-Real28
11.46 × 119
Exness-Real9
14.17 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live06
17.29 × 14
MidasFX-Live
17.80 × 5
OctaFX-Real10
18.00 × 2
JustMarkets-Live3
26.08 × 66
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kawel Group 1
99 USD per month
184%
0
0
USD
4.5K
USD
39
95%
286
92%
36%
6.20
15.77
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.