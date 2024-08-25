SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Kimchi
Thi Kim Chi Pham

Kimchi

Thi Kim Chi Pham
0 reviews
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -77%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 732
Profit Trades:
720 (41.57%)
Loss Trades:
1 012 (58.43%)
Best trade:
2 471.26 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.37 USD
Gross Profit:
172 648.55 USD (86 607 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151 997.08 USD (75 379 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (3 616.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 898.55 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
65.15%
Max deposit load:
211.13%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
1 093 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
639 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
11.92 USD
Average Profit:
239.79 USD
Average Loss:
-150.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-5 756.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 756.75 USD (38)
Monthly growth:
-78.24%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.20 USD
Maximal:
13 962.48 USD (56.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (8 679.32 USD)
By Equity:
93.13% (452.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1726
ETHUSD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 20K
ETHUSD 501
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 11M
ETHUSD 11K
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 471.26 USD
Worst trade: -1 067 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 38
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 616.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 756.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 18
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 40
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
9.11 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
10.46 × 13
No reviews
2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 03:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 06:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 03:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 19:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 532 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 14:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 01:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 16:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kimchi
30 USD per month
-77%
0
0
USD
526
USD
80
0%
1 732
41%
65%
1.13
11.92
USD
100%
1:200
