- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 732
Profit Trades:
720 (41.57%)
Loss Trades:
1 012 (58.43%)
Best trade:
2 471.26 USD
Worst trade:
-1 067.37 USD
Gross Profit:
172 648.55 USD (86 607 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151 997.08 USD (75 379 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (3 616.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 898.55 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
65.15%
Max deposit load:
211.13%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
1 093 (63.11%)
Short Trades:
639 (36.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
11.92 USD
Average Profit:
239.79 USD
Average Loss:
-150.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-5 756.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 756.75 USD (38)
Monthly growth:
-78.24%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.20 USD
Maximal:
13 962.48 USD (56.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.99% (8 679.32 USD)
By Equity:
93.13% (452.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1726
|ETHUSD
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|20K
|ETHUSD
|501
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|11M
|ETHUSD
|11K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 471.26 USD
Worst trade: -1 067 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 38
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 616.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 756.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 40
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|9.11 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|10.46 × 13
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-77%
0
0
USD
USD
526
USD
USD
80
0%
1 732
41%
65%
1.13
11.92
USD
USD
100%
1:200