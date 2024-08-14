The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live 0.00 × 2 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real20 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.46 × 24 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.30 × 20 Darwinex-Live 1.39 × 259 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 2 2.60 × 5 Alpari-Real01 3.00 × 1 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 4.00 × 1 Ava-Real 1-MT5 4.00 × 1 Swissquote-Server 4.48 × 112 VantageFXInternational-Live 4.57 × 23 FBS-Real 5.50 × 2 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 5.69 × 16 FPMarkets-Live 6.54 × 37 AdmiralMarkets-Live 6.70 × 40 IFCMarketsLtd-Real 7.17 × 6 3 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor