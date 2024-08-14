- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
554 (87.38%)
Loss Trades:
80 (12.62%)
Best trade:
2 244.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 229.76 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 780.57 EUR (289 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 694.40 EUR (249 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (164.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 461.70 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.79%
Max deposit load:
109.69%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
483 (76.18%)
Short Trades:
151 (23.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
9.60 EUR
Average Profit:
33.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-158.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-715.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 721.03 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.29%
Annual Forecast:
39.87%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
426.31 EUR
Maximal:
1 726.23 EUR (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.91% (1 723.45 EUR)
By Equity:
46.74% (2 783.16 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|633
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|USDCHF
|4
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|USDCHF
|41
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 244.56 EUR
Worst trade: -1 230 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -715.52 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.46 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.39 × 259
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.60 × 5
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.57 × 23
|
FBS-Real
|5.50 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.69 × 16
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.70 × 40
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
100% Math logic & Statistic
no tech analisys
no fundamental
only math
no tech analisys
no fundamental
only math
