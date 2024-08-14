SignalsSections
Mathbot Conservative RR
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot Conservative RR

Vitalie Schimbator
0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2024 82%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
634
Profit Trades:
554 (87.38%)
Loss Trades:
80 (12.62%)
Best trade:
2 244.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 229.76 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 780.57 EUR (289 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 694.40 EUR (249 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (164.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 461.70 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.79%
Max deposit load:
109.69%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
483 (76.18%)
Short Trades:
151 (23.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
9.60 EUR
Average Profit:
33.90 EUR
Average Loss:
-158.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-715.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 721.03 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.29%
Annual Forecast:
39.87%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
426.31 EUR
Maximal:
1 726.23 EUR (2.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.91% (1 723.45 EUR)
By Equity:
46.74% (2 783.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.9K
USDCHF 4
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
USDCHF 41
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 244.56 EUR
Worst trade: -1 230 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -715.52 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.46 × 24
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.39 × 259
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.60 × 5
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.57 × 23
FBS-Real
5.50 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.69 × 16
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.70 × 40
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
3 more...
100% Math logic & Statistic
no tech analisys
no fundamental 

only math
No reviews
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.16 02:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 22:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 02:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.11 23:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.03 01:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 13:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.19 02:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.18 21:49
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.27 16:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.27 09:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 02:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 01:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.25 01:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.25 00:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.09 22:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.08 17:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.17 17:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.17 12:17
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
