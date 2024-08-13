SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BS 04
Kaio Lopes Magalhaes

BS 04

Kaio Lopes Magalhaes
0 reviews
Reliability
243 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 387%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 143
Profit Trades:
4 772 (77.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 371 (22.32%)
Best trade:
235.60 USD
Worst trade:
-265.71 USD
Gross Profit:
17 519.55 USD (1 379 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 115.97 USD (825 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (119.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
896.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.07%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
5.42
Long Trades:
4 267 (69.46%)
Short Trades:
1 876 (30.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-8.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-229.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 182.04 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.27%
Annual Forecast:
4.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
120.83 USD
Maximal:
1 182.04 USD (17.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.65% (1 182.04 USD)
By Equity:
49.73% (3 517.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPYmicro 2677
CADCHFmicro 827
EURJPYmicro 627
AUDNZDmicro 579
EURCHFmicro 373
NZDUSDmicro 298
USDCHFmicro 230
USDCADmicro 208
AUDCADmicro 170
AUDCHFmicro 104
NZDCHFmicro 50
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPYmicro 2.8K
CADCHFmicro 440
EURJPYmicro 1.7K
AUDNZDmicro -65
EURCHFmicro -35
NZDUSDmicro 714
USDCHFmicro 31
USDCADmicro 504
AUDCADmicro 230
AUDCHFmicro 67
NZDCHFmicro 37
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPYmicro 278K
CADCHFmicro 80K
EURJPYmicro 62K
AUDNZDmicro 11K
EURCHFmicro 24K
NZDUSDmicro 31K
USDCHFmicro 26K
USDCADmicro 24K
AUDCADmicro 16K
AUDCHFmicro 12K
NZDCHFmicro 4.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.60 USD
Worst trade: -266 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -229.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

bot spartan 04
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 07:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 03:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 09:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 07:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 10:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.06 15:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 13:09
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 12:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.05 17:38
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BS 04
30 USD per month
387%
0
0
USD
8.1K
USD
243
100%
6 143
77%
100%
1.57
1.04
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.