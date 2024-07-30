SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Grid Brent
Dhanapat Nitisvarodom

Grid Brent

Dhanapat Nitisvarodom
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 242%
Tickmill-Live05
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 296
Profit Trades:
1 062 (81.94%)
Loss Trades:
234 (18.06%)
Best trade:
16.43 USD
Worst trade:
-95.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 326.21 USD (1 321 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-577.55 USD (62 675 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
735 (902.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
902.33 USD (735)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
99.68%
Max deposit load:
36.94%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
1 052 (81.17%)
Short Trades:
244 (18.83%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-2.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
79 (-12.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.80%
Annual Forecast:
46.11%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
419.39 USD (33.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.20% (419.39 USD)
By Equity:
74.68% (376.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRENT 801
XTIUSD 267
US500 197
USTEC 26
NAT.GAS 3
EURUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRENT 853
XTIUSD -37
US500 79
USTEC 57
NAT.GAS -207
EURUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRENT 67K
XTIUSD -7.5K
US500 748K
USTEC 523K
NAT.GAS -89
EURUSD 444
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.43 USD
Worst trade: -96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 735
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +902.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.25 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.28 × 32
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.33 × 3
DooPrime-Live 2
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live24
0.42 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.48 × 227
160 more...
Grid Spot Brent Long only

Recommend balance $300

No reviews
2025.09.23 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.08 08:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 12:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 11:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 09:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 04:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 03:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.07 00:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.02 07:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.02 02:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.30 12:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.30 10:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.30 03:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 14:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.11 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

