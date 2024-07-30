- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 296
Profit Trades:
1 062 (81.94%)
Loss Trades:
234 (18.06%)
Best trade:
16.43 USD
Worst trade:
-95.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 326.21 USD (1 321 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-577.55 USD (62 675 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
735 (902.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
902.33 USD (735)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
99.68%
Max deposit load:
36.94%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
12 days
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
1 052 (81.17%)
Short Trades:
244 (18.83%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-2.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
79 (-12.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.80%
Annual Forecast:
46.11%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
419.39 USD (33.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.20% (419.39 USD)
By Equity:
74.68% (376.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BRENT
|801
|XTIUSD
|267
|US500
|197
|USTEC
|26
|NAT.GAS
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BRENT
|853
|XTIUSD
|-37
|US500
|79
|USTEC
|57
|NAT.GAS
|-207
|EURUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BRENT
|67K
|XTIUSD
|-7.5K
|US500
|748K
|USTEC
|523K
|NAT.GAS
|-89
|EURUSD
|444
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.43 USD
Worst trade: -96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 735
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +902.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.28 × 32
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.33 × 3
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.42 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.48 × 227
Grid Spot Brent Long only
Recommend balance $300
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
242%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
73
77%
1 296
81%
100%
2.29
0.58
USD
USD
75%
1:500