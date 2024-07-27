SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FxtmAI
Cho Ham Tsang

FxtmAI

Cho Ham Tsang
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
226 (68.69%)
Loss Trades:
103 (31.31%)
Best trade:
214.71 USD
Worst trade:
-73.59 USD
Gross Profit:
3 033.09 USD (31 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 332.07 USD (29 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (85.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
295.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
32.14%
Max deposit load:
119.54%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.11
Long Trades:
153 (46.50%)
Short Trades:
176 (53.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
5.17 USD
Average Profit:
13.42 USD
Average Loss:
-12.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Annual Forecast:
26.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.09 USD
Maximal:
112.56 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (112.56 USD)
By Equity:
77.75% (4 344.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 134
EURUSD 102
GBPUSD 93
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 482
EURUSD 615
GBPUSD 604
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
EURUSD 156
GBPUSD -3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +214.71 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
TOPFX-Live Server
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.37 × 27
GOMarketsIntl-Real 8
0.60 × 15
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.73 × 55
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real14
0.83 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.86 × 22
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.91 × 388
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.97 × 37
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
1.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
1.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1.00 × 2
Alpari-Trade
1.16 × 139
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.61 × 1570
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live01
2.00 × 15
EagleFX-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.06 × 654
Exness-Real18
2.13 × 489
GlobalPrime-Live
2.38 × 8
166 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 02:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 01:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 05:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 20:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 13:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FxtmAI
300 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
27
98%
329
68%
32%
2.27
5.17
USD
78%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.