- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
226 (68.69%)
Loss Trades:
103 (31.31%)
Best trade:
214.71 USD
Worst trade:
-73.59 USD
Gross Profit:
3 033.09 USD (31 085 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 332.07 USD (29 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (85.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
295.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
32.14%
Max deposit load:
119.54%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.11
Long Trades:
153 (46.50%)
Short Trades:
176 (53.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
5.17 USD
Average Profit:
13.42 USD
Average Loss:
-12.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Annual Forecast:
26.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.09 USD
Maximal:
112.56 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (112.56 USD)
By Equity:
77.75% (4 344.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|134
|EURUSD
|102
|GBPUSD
|93
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|482
|EURUSD
|615
|GBPUSD
|604
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|EURUSD
|156
|GBPUSD
|-3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +214.71 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.37 × 27
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 8
|0.60 × 15
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.73 × 55
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real14
|0.83 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.86 × 22
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.91 × 388
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.97 × 37
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|1.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|1.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Trade
|1.16 × 139
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.61 × 1570
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|2.00 × 15
|
EagleFX-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.06 × 654
|
Exness-Real18
|2.13 × 489
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|2.38 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
7.3K
USD
USD
27
98%
329
68%
32%
2.27
5.17
USD
USD
78%
1:500