Chia Hin Lee

CHIA CAPITAL

Chia Hin Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 21%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
39 (57.35%)
Loss Trades:
29 (42.65%)
Best trade:
145.72 USD
Worst trade:
-121.18 USD
Gross Profit:
900.76 USD (37 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.33 USD (39 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (189.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.91 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
54.21%
Max deposit load:
5.97%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
15 (22.06%)
Short Trades:
53 (77.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
23.10 USD
Average Loss:
-23.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-121.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.82 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.09%
Annual Forecast:
1.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
119.53 USD
Maximal:
217.07 USD (22.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.30% (131.82 USD)
By Equity:
27.88% (167.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 13
GBPNZD 8
GBPUSD 7
AUDNZD 7
GBPCAD 6
EURAUD 5
USDSGD 4
EURJPY 4
XAUUSD 4
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 1
EURNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPAUD 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. -76
GBPNZD 33
GBPUSD 117
AUDNZD 22
GBPCAD 78
EURAUD 92
USDSGD -30
EURJPY -88
XAUUSD -10
USDCAD -4
EURUSD 16
EURNZD 8
NZDUSD 6
GBPAUD 35
GBPJPY 19
AUDCHF -2
AUDCAD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -6.7K
GBPNZD -2.7K
GBPUSD 2K
AUDNZD 713
GBPCAD 2.4K
EURAUD 4.7K
USDSGD -2.6K
EURJPY -2.6K
XAUUSD -975
USDCAD -1.5K
EURUSD 800
EURNZD 1.4K
NZDUSD 628
GBPAUD 1.3K
GBPJPY 697
AUDCHF -182
AUDCAD 297
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.72 USD
Worst trade: -121 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.46 × 101
E8Funding-Demo
1.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.78 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.62 × 1980
VantageInternational-Demo
4.00 × 15
GMI-Live08
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
RadexMarkets-Real 6
6.13 × 15
FBS-Real-9
9.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
10.97 × 95
No reviews
2025.12.24 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 15:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 04:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 15:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CHIA CAPITAL
35 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
75
0%
68
57%
54%
1.32
3.23
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

