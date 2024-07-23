- Growth
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
39 (57.35%)
Loss Trades:
29 (42.65%)
Best trade:
145.72 USD
Worst trade:
-121.18 USD
Gross Profit:
900.76 USD (37 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.33 USD (39 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (189.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.91 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
54.21%
Max deposit load:
5.97%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
15 (22.06%)
Short Trades:
53 (77.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
23.10 USD
Average Loss:
-23.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-121.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.82 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.09%
Annual Forecast:
1.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
119.53 USD
Maximal:
217.07 USD (22.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.30% (131.82 USD)
By Equity:
27.88% (167.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|13
|GBPNZD
|8
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|USDSGD
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|XAUUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-76
|GBPNZD
|33
|GBPUSD
|117
|AUDNZD
|22
|GBPCAD
|78
|EURAUD
|92
|USDSGD
|-30
|EURJPY
|-88
|XAUUSD
|-10
|USDCAD
|-4
|EURUSD
|16
|EURNZD
|8
|NZDUSD
|6
|GBPAUD
|35
|GBPJPY
|19
|AUDCHF
|-2
|AUDCAD
|4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-6.7K
|GBPNZD
|-2.7K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|713
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
|EURAUD
|4.7K
|USDSGD
|-2.6K
|EURJPY
|-2.6K
|XAUUSD
|-975
|USDCAD
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|800
|EURNZD
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|628
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|697
|AUDCHF
|-182
|AUDCAD
|297
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.72 USD
Worst trade: -121 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +189.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.46 × 101
E8Funding-Demo
|1.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.78 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 11
|3.62 × 1980
VantageInternational-Demo
|4.00 × 15
GMI-Live08
|5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
|5.79 × 669
RadexMarkets-Real 6
|6.13 × 15
FBS-Real-9
|9.50 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
|10.97 × 95
