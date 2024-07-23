The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 14 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real17 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.46 × 101 E8Funding-Demo 1.00 × 5 FusionMarkets-Demo 2.78 × 9 VantageInternational-Live 11 3.62 × 1980 VantageInternational-Demo 4.00 × 15 GMI-Live08 5.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 3 5.79 × 669 RadexMarkets-Real 6 6.13 × 15 FBS-Real-9 9.50 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-2 10.97 × 95 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor